Oil City YMCA Announces Turkey Trot 5K/10K Registration

OIL CITY, Pa. – The Oil City YMCA has announced the 2022 Turkey Trot 5K/10K registration. The race will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Samuel Justus Bike Trail in Oil City.

Get your gobble going at the annual Turkey Trot! Have fun and wear your turkey gear, or get serious and win in your age group. New to the race in 2022 is a 10K Run option. The race still has the same 5K Run/Walk as it has in previous years.

Races begin at 9:00 a.m. on the Samuel Justus Trailhead off West First Street in Oil City.

The race provides lots of door prizes and race medals are available for different age groups. Long-sleeve t-shirts are available for all pre-registered participants. Team sign-ups are encouraged.

The cost to participate is $20.00 for the 5K or $30.00 for the 10K until November 11.

Late registrations/race day registrations: add $5.00.

Online registrations will be accepted: 5K Race 10K Race and at runsignup.com.

About the YMCA

For more information about the Oil City YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.oilcityymca.org, call 814-677-3000 and follow the Y on Facebook.

The Oil City YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, Younger Days Child Care, and Camp Coffman.

(Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman)

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.