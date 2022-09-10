 

Patricia Ann Gracy

Saturday, September 10, 2022 @ 06:09 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Patricia Ann Gracy, 85, a resident of St. Mary’s Home in Erie, and former Franklin native, died peacefully early Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, following a period of declining health.

In accordance of her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial, Monday at 11 AM in St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin, with Father James C. Campbell, pastor, officiating.

Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery, Franklin, shall be private.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to either: St. Patrick Church; or to The Franklin Public Library, 421 12th Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.


