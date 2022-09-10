Thomas Reed Horner, 62, of Lehigh Acres FL, and formerly of Oil City, passed away Sept. 8, 2022, at Hope Hospice in Lehigh Acres.

Born May 6, 1960 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Eugene & Shirley Reed Horner.

Thomas was a 1979 graduate of Oil City High School.

He was in the Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Tom was a self employed electrician.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler Fan and enjoyed hunting and fishing while living in Pennsylvania.

He is survived by a daughter, Dr. Holly Propper and her husband Dr. Randy Propper of Tallahasee, and by seven brothers and sisters: Suzan Horner of Franklin, James Horner & his wife Joni of Butler, Jill Snyder of Ft. Myers, FL (who had cared for him during his illness), Christine Hare & her husband Jeff of Oil City, Mark Horner & his wife Georgia of Mentor, OH, Matt Horner & his wife AuDean of Franklin, Bob Horner & his wife Carmen of Oil City; and many nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a brother: Eugene Horner, brother-in-law: George Snyder, two nephews: Andy Horner and Ben Horner, and a niece: Emily Carothers.

Private graveside services will take place at the convenience of the family with burial at Shaw Farm Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to a charity of ones choice.

condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

