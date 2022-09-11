The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Showers, mainly before noon. Patchy fog between 7am and 9am. High near 72. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.