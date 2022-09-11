All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: John Goodman
John Goodman served our country in the United States Army Reserves and the National Guard.
Name: John R. Goodman
Born: September 20, 1956
Died: July 26, 2022
Hometown: Rimersburg, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Reserves & National Guard
Following his funeral service, military honors were presented by the Rimersburg VFW Post #7132 and American Legion Post #454.
He was laid to rest at the Rimersburg Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
