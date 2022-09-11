Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Route 268 Crash

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Thursday evening on State Route 268.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the crash happened around 5:35 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, on East Brady Road, north of Montgomery Road, in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 68-year-old James D. Fair, of Ford City, was traveling south on Route 268 when a deer ran onto the roadway from the east in front of his 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Fair was able to avoid the deer but lost control of his Harley Davidson while negotiating a left-hand curve, according to police.

The motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway approximately 55 yards, struck a small embankment with its front end, and went airborne. It then traveled approximately five yards before making contact with the ground where it laid down on its left side.

Fair suffered a suspected broken neck.

He was transported to Armstrong County Memorial Hospital and then flown to Allegheny General Hospital.

He was wearing a motorcycle helmet.

The motorcycle sustained moderate damage and was removed from the scene by Morris Towing.

West Hills Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

