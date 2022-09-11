 

SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant is Serving Stuffed Steak Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week

Sunday, September 11, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

korner-w-logo_10112019RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is serving Stuffed Steak as their special on Sunday, September 11!

There are also daily specials and homemade soup served throughout the week.

Sunday, September 11 – Stuffed Steak
Monday, September 12 – Hamburger Steak or Chili Dogs

Tuesday, September 13 – Goulash, Chicken Salad Croissant, or Liver and Onions
Wednesday, September 14 – Ham Balls, 4-Piece Chicken Dinner, or Fish Sandwich
Thursday, September 15 – Spaghetti, Chicken Parmesan, Lasagna, or Roast Beef Dinner
Friday, September 16 – Baked or Deep-Fried Fish, Shrimp, or Ribeye
Saturday, September 17 – Cook’s Choice

The menu is subject to change.

You can even get pies to go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.

Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.

Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.

Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.

The Korner Restaurant is open:

Monday through Saturday: 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Don’t forget about dessert!

Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.

Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.


