Venango County Man, Passenger Killed in Motorcycle Vs. Car Collision on Route 8

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County man and his passenger were killed in a motorcycle versus car collision on State Route 8 on Friday afternoon.

According to Butler-based State Police, this accident happened on Friday, September 9, around 4:00 p.m. on State Route 8 (William Flynn Highway) at its intersection with Branchton Road, in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.

Police say 68-year-old Gary L. Redmond, of Franklin, was traveling north on Route 8 on a 2008 Yamaha motorcycle, and 23-year-od Kelsey E. Kasper, of Slippery Rock, attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Route 8 from Branchton Road in her 2009 Dodge Caliber.

According to police, the Dodge proceeded onto Route 8 without yielding to the motorcycle, and as a result, the Dodge struck the Yamaha.

Redmond and his passenger 51-year-old Jeannie M. Summers, of Slippery Rock, suffered fatal injuries.

Neither Redmond nor Summers was using a motorcycle helmet.

Kasper was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Team assisted at the scene.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.