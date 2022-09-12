Vehicle Crashes into Downed Wires, Telephone Pole on Route 66

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A car crashed into downed wires and a broken telephone pole early Sunday morning on State Route 66 in Farmington Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this accident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, on State Route 66, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say prior to this crash, another crash occurred in this location, resulting in two broken telephone poles and downed wires.

According to police, a 2009 Toyota Corolla driven by 28-year-old Abdul H. Mulkana, of Clarion, was traveling south on Route 66, just south of Sawmill Road, when he did not see the broken telephone poles and downed wires.

The Toyota impacted a tension wire that was hanging a few feet above the roadway from one of the broken poles. It also impacted one of the broken poles as it hit the tension wire.

Mulkana was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Farmington Township Volunteer Fire, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Rustler Sales and Service assisted at the scene, according to police.

