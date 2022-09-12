 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Vehicle Crashes into Downed Wires, Telephone Pole on Route 66

Monday, September 12, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Red and blue police lights in cityFARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A car crashed into downed wires and a broken telephone pole early Sunday morning on State Route 66 in Farmington Township. 

According to Marienville-based State Police, this accident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, on State Route 66, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say prior to this crash, another crash occurred in this location, resulting in two broken telephone poles and downed wires.

According to police, a 2009 Toyota Corolla driven by 28-year-old Abdul H. Mulkana, of Clarion, was traveling south on Route 66, just south of Sawmill Road, when he did not see the broken telephone poles and downed wires.

The Toyota impacted a tension wire that was hanging a few feet above the roadway from one of the broken poles. It also impacted one of the broken poles as it hit the tension wire.

Mulkana was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Farmington Township Volunteer Fire, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Rustler Sales and Service assisted at the scene, according to police.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.