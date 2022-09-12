The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – A chance of showers before 1pm, then a chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday – Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.