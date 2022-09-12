 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, September 12, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – A chance of showers before 1pm, then a chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday – Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

