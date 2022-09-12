Area Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman recently celebrated her 100th birthday at the Clarion LIFE-NWPA building at Trinity Point.

Feted with a party that included a special birthday cake and music at the LIFE Center, Dorothy Weingard, of Oil City, was asked what’s her secret to living to 100.

“I could tell you a lot of things but, I don’t know…only that the Lord decides,” said Dorothy.

Dorothy lives with her daughter, 77-year-old Joyce Blest.

“My mom came to live with me about 28 years ago after her husband, my father died,” said Joyce. “I get along really well with my mom. She’s been a blessing to me. She’s done super up until about a year ago.

“About a year ago she slowed down and couldn’t do as much. I took her almost everywhere…However, even today the first thing she’ll usually do is make her bed and be all dressed by herself.”

About a year ago, Dorothy decided to join Clarion LIFE-NWPA.

Living Independence for the Elderly (LIFE) is a managed care program that provides a comprehensive, all-inclusive package of medical and supportive services. The program is known nationally as the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). All PACE providers in Pennsylvania have “LIFE” in their name. The first programs were implemented in Pennsylvania in 1998.

LIFE is an option that allows older Pennsylvanians to live independently while receiving services and supports that meet the health and personal needs of the individual.

The center sends a van to Oil City to transport Dorothy to Clarion for meetings, and it also gives her a chance for socialization.

“She goes there to get away, I guess, to give me a break and to give her a break,” Joyce said. “She looks so forward to it, the exercise and everything. It’s really a blessing. She enjoys being with people.”

Joyce said her mother wasn’t always that way.

“She was quieter and more laid back in her earlier years. LIFE has been good for her.”

Dorothy is an avid reader and knows poetry and has always recited poetry from her youth for her many grandchildren. (Joyce had four children and ended up with 12 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.)

“It wasn’t easy for her,” continued Joyce. “She was way back where they had one-room schools and had to walk a long way to get to school. She raised her kids and has come through a lot.”

CLARION LIFE-NWPA is located at 108 East Pinnacle Drive, Clarion, PA 16214.

