Clarion County Recipe of the Day: German Chocolate Cake

Every bite has a light crunch from the pecans, a sweet taste of coconut, and a drizzle of chocolate!

Ingredients

4 ounces German sweet chocolate, chopped

1/2 cup water



Frosting:

1-1/2 cups sugar

1-1/2 cups evaporated milk

3/4 cup butter

5 large egg yolks, room temperature, beaten

2 cups sweetened shredded coconut

1-1/2 cups chopped pecans

1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Icing:

2 ounces semisweet chocolate

1 teaspoon shortening

Directions

-Line 3 greased 9-in. round baking pans with waxed paper. Grease waxed paper and set aside. In a small saucepan, melt chocolate with water over low heat; cool.

-Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in 4 egg yolks, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Blend in melted chocolate and vanilla. Combine flour, baking soda, and salt; add to the creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk, beating well after each addition.

-In a small bowl and with clean beaters, beat the 4 egg whites until stiff peaks form. Fold a fourth of the egg whites into creamed mixture; fold in the remaining whites.

-Pour batter into prepared pans. Bake for 24-28 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

-For the icing, in a small saucepan, heat sugar, milk, butter, and egg yolks over medium-low heat until the mixture is thickened and golden brown, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Stir in coconut, pecans, and vanilla. Cool until thick enough to spread. Spread a third of the frosting over each cake layer and stack the layers.

-In a microwave, melt chocolate and shortening; stir until smooth. Drizzle over the cake.

