Clarion County Recipe of the Day: German Chocolate Cake

Monday, September 12, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Every bite has a light crunch from the pecans, a sweet taste of coconut, and a drizzle of chocolate!

Ingredients

4 ounces German sweet chocolate, chopped
1/2 cup water

1 cup butter, softened
2 cups sugar
4 large eggs, separated, at room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2-1/2 cups cake flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup buttermilk

Frosting:
1-1/2 cups sugar
1-1/2 cups evaporated milk
3/4 cup butter
5 large egg yolks, room temperature, beaten
2 cups sweetened shredded coconut
1-1/2 cups chopped pecans
1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Icing:
2 ounces semisweet chocolate
1 teaspoon shortening

Directions

-Line 3 greased 9-in. round baking pans with waxed paper. Grease waxed paper and set aside. In a small saucepan, melt chocolate with water over low heat; cool.

-Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in 4 egg yolks, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Blend in melted chocolate and vanilla. Combine flour, baking soda, and salt; add to the creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk, beating well after each addition.

-In a small bowl and with clean beaters, beat the 4 egg whites until stiff peaks form. Fold a fourth of the egg whites into creamed mixture; fold in the remaining whites.

-Pour batter into prepared pans. Bake for 24-28 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

-For the icing, in a small saucepan, heat sugar, milk, butter, and egg yolks over medium-low heat until the mixture is thickened and golden brown, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Stir in coconut, pecans, and vanilla. Cool until thick enough to spread. Spread a third of the frosting over each cake layer and stack the layers.

-In a microwave, melt chocolate and shortening; stir until smooth. Drizzle over the cake.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


