Clarion Dunkin’ Holds Grand Opening on Monday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Dunkin’ held its grand opening on Monday morning with community leaders in attendance.

Traffic was somewhat congested during the morning hours as there has been much anticipation for the newest addition on Main Street.

Lines inside the popular coffee shop moved swiftly throughout the day, despite some lines stretching outside of the store.

The new Main Street business features indoor customer seating and a drive-thru lane that is 15 feet in width.

The drive-thru lane surrounds the building, and when leaving the property, motorists will only be able to exit to the right onto Main Street.

Ingress and egress traffic will both be on Main Street, and there will be 16 parking spaces available.

The coffee shop will be open from 5:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. daily at 639 Main Street in Clarion.

The former CVS building that stood in the same location was demolished in early June to make way for the new store.

Heartland, the owner of the franchise, operates around 50 Dunkin’ locations across Western Pennsylvania.

Mike Zappone, Construction and Property Manager for Pittsburgh-based Heartland Restaurant Group said Clarion “checked all of the boxes” when the group was scouting the area for possible locations.

“We look at traffic counts, we look at competition, and various other factors,” said Zappone. “We think we finally found a spot that is perfect. Clarion in many ways fits a similar profile in a larger population base than our Slippery Rock store,” said Zappone, noting that the Slippery Rock location has been very successful.

“Clarion, being a county seat, makes it even more attractive.”

Zappone also noted that Kittanning–the closest Dunkin’ location to Clarion–has been prosperous.

Zappone said access to the store was modeled from nearby McDonald’s.

“We don’t see any reason why the location will be an issue,” said Zappone. “People are very used to this type of layout. We feel very confident that we’re in (a) good position.”

According to Zappone, the store will employ approximately 40 to 50 people with around half of that number working full-time.

“We did most of our hiring over the summer,” said Zappone. “We have a staff so far that is very heavily from the Clarion area.”

The former CVS property had been on the market since the company moved across the street to a new location in 2017.

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ sells a variety of food items, including various baked goods such as donuts and cookies, coffee, and other drinks. The company has over 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. The brand announced in September 2018 that it would shorten its name from Dunkin’ Donuts to Dunkin’ as part of a push to become the world’s “premier beverage-led, on-the-go brand.” Dunkin’ is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants.

