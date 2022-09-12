Elizabeth L. “Beth” Wolbert Hart, 57, of Clarion, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on November 27, 1964 in Clarion; daughter of the late Leon and Doris Blymiller Wolbert.

Beth graduated from North Clarion High School in 1982.

She previously worked for Chartwells Dining on the CUP campus and most recently Clarion Oaks Golf Club for several years, which became a “second” family to her.

Beth had a huge passion for local sporting events, sitting through many volleyball and basketball games over the years.

She also was a huge Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers fan.

Beth is survived by her companion, Dave “Swanny” Swanson of Clarion; her pride and joy and daughter, Brittany Reynoso and her husband, Wally Reynoso II; and her “Handsome” grandson, Wally Reynoso III, all of Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

She is also survived by her brothers, Kerry Wolbert of Marienville, Frank Wolbert and his wife, Deb, of Riverview, FL, Jerry Wolbert and his wife, Kristi, of Clarion, Dale Wolbert and his wife, Bobbi, of Shippenville, Dave Wolbert of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Dean Wolbert and his wife, Tiea, of Miola; numerous nieces and nephews; and her very dear and best friend, Tina Craig and her husband, Keith, of Clarion, whom she considered the sister she never had.

In addition to her parents, Beth was preceded in death by her grandparents and a special sister-in-law, Katie N. Wolbert.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Beth’s request, there will be no public visitation or services.

In lieu of flowers, Beth requested memorials be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

