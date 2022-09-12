Featured Local Job: Full-Time Massage Therapist

Simply Skin Medical Spa located at 420 Wood Street in Clarion is currently hiring a full-time massage therapist.

Enjoy your work in a fast-paced and fast-growing Medical Day Spa!

Benefits include an insurance stipend, paid vacation, and 401K.

For more information or to apply for the position email [email protected]

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.