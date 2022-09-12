Frances E. Gathers, 88, of Sligo, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Sligo surrounded by her family.

She was born on May 3, 1934 in Knox Township; daughter of the late John Lee and Nora Mae Dill Swartzfager.

Frances married William “Melvin” Gathers Sr. on May 5, 1955, who preceded her in death.

She owned and operated her own antique store in Sligo known as Hannah’s House.

Frances was also a quilter and seamstress, and made draperies for Erma’s House in Clarion.

She was a member of the Saint Richards Catholic Church in Rimersburg where she was a part of the Rosary Association.

Frances enjoyed card club, bingo, and going on car rides.

She is survived by her children, Susan Risher, William Gathers Jr., and Pat Stewart and her husband, Jay, all of Sligo, and Robert Gathers and his wife, Cindy, of Shippenville; 5 grandchildren, Kelly, Allen, Andy, Matthew, and John; and 3 great grandchildren, Emerick, Henry, and Gabrilla.

Frances is also survived by her siblings, Helen Selker and Mary Jane MacKinley, both of Clarion, Nina Hunt of Sligo, and Irene Watson of Virginia; her sister-in-law, Deloris Wenner of Sligo; and 2 brothers-in-law, Thomas Shafer of Tennessee and Connell Gathers of Sligo; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Frances was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Gathers; a granddaughter, Sherry Kifer; her sisters, Lenora Shafer and infant sister, Patricia Ann Swartzfager; and her brother, Thomas Swartzfager.

The Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg is handling the arrangements.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Saint Richards Catholic Church in Rimersburg where Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. William Kuba, pastor presiding.

Interment will follow in the Saint Eusebius Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Frances’ honor to the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, 10515 Route 68, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

