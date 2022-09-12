 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Gary Lynn Redmond

Monday, September 12, 2022 @ 08:09 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-Wu3wUjj2krr9sFYGary Lynn Redmond, 68, of Franklin, PA, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 due to injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident in Butler County.

He was born in Mercer, PA on January 4, 1954 to the late Donald and Gladys (Reinhart) Redmond.

Gary was the owner and operator of Guntown Mountain in Franklin, PA.

He previously owned Shenango Woods and Waters; he drove truck for Peter J. Schmidt, GATX, Yellow Freight and was a member of the Teamsters Union.

Gary was involved with many outdoor and shooting clubs.

Surviving are his three children, Kerri (Don) King in Mercer; Douglas (Michelle) Redmond in Transfer; Tesh Trepasso in Austintown, OH.

He is also survived by two sisters: Carol Baumgartner in Youngstown, OH and Kathy Novotney in Bentleyville, PA; three brothers: Donald (Tina) Redmond in Sharpsville, PA; Dennis (Liana) Redmond in Hermitage, PA and Leo (Marsha) Damore, Jr. in Sharpsville, PA and nine grandchildren.

His parents, two brothers: Michael Redmond and Timothy Martin preceded Gary in death.

Visitation will be at Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 144 S. Pitt Street, Mercer, PA 16137 on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM.

Funeral service will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Brian Keller of Mercer United Methodist Church officiating.

Burial will be at Findley Cemetery, Findley Twp., PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Mercer High School Conservation Club, 545 W. Butler Street, Mercer, PA 16137.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.