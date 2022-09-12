Gary Lynn Redmond, 68, of Franklin, PA, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 due to injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident in Butler County.

He was born in Mercer, PA on January 4, 1954 to the late Donald and Gladys (Reinhart) Redmond.

Gary was the owner and operator of Guntown Mountain in Franklin, PA.

He previously owned Shenango Woods and Waters; he drove truck for Peter J. Schmidt, GATX, Yellow Freight and was a member of the Teamsters Union.

Gary was involved with many outdoor and shooting clubs.

Surviving are his three children, Kerri (Don) King in Mercer; Douglas (Michelle) Redmond in Transfer; Tesh Trepasso in Austintown, OH.

He is also survived by two sisters: Carol Baumgartner in Youngstown, OH and Kathy Novotney in Bentleyville, PA; three brothers: Donald (Tina) Redmond in Sharpsville, PA; Dennis (Liana) Redmond in Hermitage, PA and Leo (Marsha) Damore, Jr. in Sharpsville, PA and nine grandchildren.

His parents, two brothers: Michael Redmond and Timothy Martin preceded Gary in death.

Visitation will be at Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 144 S. Pitt Street, Mercer, PA 16137 on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM.

Funeral service will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Brian Keller of Mercer United Methodist Church officiating.

Burial will be at Findley Cemetery, Findley Twp., PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Mercer High School Conservation Club, 545 W. Butler Street, Mercer, PA 16137.

