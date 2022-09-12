Glenn E. Baker, 84, of Cooperstown, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 10, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born on February 19, 1938, in McKean County, to the late Tom and Mildred (Dailey) Baker.

After graduating high school, Glenn married the former Gladys Bell on April 6, 1957. After having their beautiful daughter, she passed away on August 5, 1965.

Glenn later married the former Esther Peterson, on March 26, 1966. Esther survives and will miss her dear husband greatly.

A well loved handyman, Glenn retired from Polk Center’s Maintenance Department, in 2001, after sixteen years of service.

Prior to his employment at Polk Center, he worked as a Diesel Truck Mechanic for Daniel’s Transfer Co. for twenty-one years.

Glenn loved people and being involved in his community and church. He was a member of the Franklin Church of the Nazarene where he served as the Sunday School Superintendent, the Song Leader, an Usher, and on the Church Board as a Trustee.

Additionally, he held the title of Cubmaster of Sugarcreek Cub Scout Pack 27 and President of Venango Oilers Camping Club.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was well known for his skill of fixing anything and everything.

He loved spending time with his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Left to cherish his wonderful memory is his wife, Esther Baker of Cooperstown; his son, Jim Schwimmer of Franklin; his daughter, Vicki Myers and her husband, Bob of Franklin; his three granddaughters and one grandson; his several great-grandchildren; his sister, Barbara Rodebaugh of Copperhill, TN; his brothers-in-law, Richard Peterson and his wife, Shirley of Franklin, Edward Peterson and his wife, Faye of Franklin, and Robert Peterson and his wife, Sandy of Franklin; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents and his first wife, Glenn is preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Vivian Schwimmer; his brothers-in-law, James Rodebaugh, Herman Peterson, and Ralph Peterson; and his sisters-in-law, Evelyn Haney and Estella Matthews.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA from 2pm – 6pm.

Funeral services for Glenn will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Franklin Church of the Nazarene, 393 Pone Lane, Franklin, PA, at 11 am with Pastor David Smith, pastor of Franklin Church of the Nazarene, officiating.

Glenn will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Glenn’s memory to the Franklin Church of the Nazarene, 393 Pone Lane, Franklin, PA, 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Glenn’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

