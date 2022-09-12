Knox Man Accused of Providing False Report to Police Regarding Erratic Driver

CORSICA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man is in hot water for allegedly filling out a false written statement to state police implicating a known woman to be operating a van while intoxicated with children in the vehicle.

Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Ryan Thomas Exley on August 30 in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, at approximately 6:02 p.m., on April 29, PSP Punxsutawney received a dispatch in reference to a van traveling on State Route 949 towards Sigel, Jefferson County. The call was received from Ryan Exley who described the vehicle as a gray Dodge minivan, and he also gave the license plate number.

Exley reported the vehicle was driven by a female, and two children were in the backseat. He said the minivan swerved into his lane and was driving erratically all over the road. Exley further reported that he observed the female drinking alcohol while driving, the complaint states.

A trooper was initially close to the area and arrived around 6:20 p.m. The trooper traveled past the residence that the above registration plate came back to through the mobile data terminal (MDT), which was a residence on Fisher Road. The trooper was familiar with the residence due to being there the prior day for a warrant service, the complaint indicates.

As the trooper passed the residence at approximately 6:25 p.m., he did not observe any vehicle matching the description sitting in the driveway. The trooper then began to travel south on State Route 949 to find the vehicle but did not observe it. He then asked the Punxsy station if they could contact Exley and have him report to PSP Clarion to fill out a written statement regarding what he observed.

Exley filled out a victim/witness statement form at PSP Clarion on April 29, around 8:30 p.m. regarding what he observed, the complaint notes.

During an interview with police on April 30 at 12:30 p.m., Exley was asked to clarify where he was traveling when he made the report. He stated that he was headed to Brookville from his house and saw a van swerve into his lane. He related it was a known woman in the vehicle with her children, around 5:00 p.m. or 5:30 p.m., but he could not remember specifically what time. Exley stated he called Clarion PSP at approximately 5:55 p.m. to report her as an erratic driver, according to the complaint.

Police spoke with Exley again on April 30, at 2:55 p.m., and he reportedly admitted that he did not observe what he mentioned earlier. He related that he was “working long hours and was tired.” He further stated he did not see the known woman, and he did not see the van, according to the complaint.

A Punxsutawney-based State Police Trooper picked up Exley’s victim/witness statement form from PSP Clarion on May 2. In the written statement, Exley stated he dropped his brother off at their mother’s house and was heading back to his brother’s house to “get stuff.” It further stated that Exley noticed a gray van swerving and coming at him and that he observed the driver drinking with kids in the van. The statement then indicates that Exley “arrived at the house and noticed empty alcohol containers all over,” according to the complaint.

The written statement was inconsistent with Exley’s interview with police on April 30 at 2:55 p.m. the complaint states.

Exley faces the following charge:

– Furnish Authorities with Information without Knowledge, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 6 at 9:15 a.m. with Judge Bazylak presiding.

