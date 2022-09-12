 

SPONSORED: Cousin Basils to Host ‘Barktoberfest’ on October 8-9

Monday, September 12, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Cousin-Basils-1CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Cousin Basils Restaurant is hosting a “Barktoberfest” on October 8th and 9th.

The event will run from noon until 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, and from noon until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 9.

Leashed dogs are welcome for a free “pup cup,” but dogs are not required!

There will be craft beer flights, tastings, prizes, giveaways, food specials, a Stein Hoisting competition, cornhole games, and live music.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Tri-County Animal Rescue.

Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar is located at 10638 PA-36, Clarington, PA 15828.

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.


