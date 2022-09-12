SPONSORED: Cousin Basils to Host ‘Barktoberfest’ on October 8-9
Monday, September 12, 2022 @ 12:09 AM
CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Cousin Basils Restaurant is hosting a “Barktoberfest” on October 8th and 9th.
The event will run from noon until 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, and from noon until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 9.
Leashed dogs are welcome for a free “pup cup,” but dogs are not required!
There will be craft beer flights, tastings, prizes, giveaways, food specials, a Stein Hoisting competition, cornhole games, and live music.
A portion of the proceeds will go to Tri-County Animal Rescue.
Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar is located at 10638 PA-36, Clarington, PA 15828.
For more information, visit their Facebook page here.
