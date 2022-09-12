SPONSORED: West Park Rehab Explains the Advantages of Using Diagnostic Ultrasound
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – X-Rays, CT Scans, and MRIs have been the tests used to identify problems in the musculoskeletal system for the longest time.
Recent advances in sonar and ultrasound technologies have created a more functional and practical approach to evaluating joints, muscles, ligaments, and even nerves. This technology is called musculoskeletal ultrasound.
Clinical evidence and research support using ultrasound as the first diagnostic test for numerous musculoskeletal conditions. Diagnostic ultrasound offers a number of important advantages compared to X-Ray, CT, and MRI, in terms of safety and effectiveness. Musculoskeletal ultrasound simply uses sonic waves, and there is no exposure to radiation.
Musculoskeletal ultrasound is noninvasive and offers real-time imaging, allowing for examinations of structures at rest and in motion.
This ability to capture the movement of musculoskeletal components differentiates it from other imaging modalities and can permit more accurate diagnoses.
MSK Ultrasound is an easy, reliable, and safe test!
Our team of trained professionals, always in the closest of cooperation and communication with the patient and the ordering physician, are here to provide you with a pleasant and comfortable experience, and to obtain the most valuable information needed by your health care team.
Proper testing assists in correct diagnosis that leads to appropriate treatment.
MSK Diagnostic Ultrasound testing can be part of your health solution!
Call West Park Rehab and Diagnostics today to set up your evaluation or MSKUS today. In most cases, a referral is not needed to schedule an appointment.
You can request an appointment using this link.
Or call our offices: Franklin at 814-437-6191 or Seneca at 814-493-8631.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.