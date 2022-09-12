State Police Calls: Clarion Man Accused of Stealing Property from Limestone Township Barn

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Clarion Man Accused of Stealing Multiple Items from Barn in Limestone Township

Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a theft that occurred sometime between Saturday, July 16, and Saturday, July 23, inside a barn located on South Mechanicsville Road, in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say 56-year-old Lawrence Everett, of Clarion, allegedly took property from the barn that belonged to a known 43-year-old Strattanville woman, with a witness present.

According to police, the following items were stolen:

– Toshiba laptop, Value $75.00

– B Deck Power Drills, Value $100.00

– Wood Splitter, Value $50.00

Man Caught Stealing Sunglasses from Kwik Fill

PSP Clarion investigated an incident of retail theft that occurred at Kwik Fill, near Mayfield Road and State Route 68, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 5:53 a.m. on Thursday, August 4.

Police say 27-year-old Allen McClelland, of Sharon, is accused of stealing a pair of Mpressions Sportflex Sunglasses, valued at $19.99.

According to police, the vehicle involved is listed as a 2006 Jeep Cherokee.

Harassment in Knox Borough

Clarion-based State Police have released information regarding an incident of harassment that occurred in Knox Borough, Clarion County.

Police say the incident happened at the UK Convenience Store on East State Street, in Knox Borough, as a known suspect harassed a known 15-year-old female at 9:01 p.m. on Thursday, September 8.

No Charges Sought in Incident of Forgery

PSP investigated a forgery incident that took place sometime between Tuesday, July 19, and Sunday, July 24, near Main Street in Clarion Borough.

Throughout this investigation, police say a known 64-year-old Knox man decided not to pursue criminal charges.

The stolen property is listed as $350.00 from two different personal checks.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

