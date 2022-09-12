Timothy W. Best, age 61, of Knox, passed away Sunday morning, September 11, 2022, at UPMC Northwest at Seneca.

Born April 11, 1961, in Oil City, he was a son of the late Richard W. Best and Darlene Thomas Best.

He married Joyce Fescenmyer on August 10, 1985, and she survives.

Tim was a salesman for Aquaflow.

He was a member of the Edenburg Presbyterian Church in Knox, Scoot-n-Boots of Clarion and Country Steppers of Rimersburg.

Tim enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, sprint car races and line dancing.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce; five brothers: Pat Best of Emlenton, Jack Best (Stephanie) of Elk City, Mike Zimmerman of New Holland, Jim Zimmerman (Diane) of Barberton, Ohio, and Rick Best (Lisa) of New Holland; nieces and nephews: Robert Krauss (Katelyn), Stephen Krauss (Kelsey), Cody Best (Vic), Allen Best, Cassidy Best, Nathan Best (Danhi), Lainie Best, Jason Fescenmyer and Daniel Fescenmyer; special niece, Lexi Brand, and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Tim is also survived by brothers-in-law, Joe Fescenmyer (Nancy) and Jim Fescenmyer (Vicky); sister-in-law, Janet Krauss (Rob); stepmother, Helen Best of Seneca, and his line dancing family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Robert C. Best, and sister-in-law, Lauren Best.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Reverend Wade Barto will officiate over the services.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in the funeral home.

Interment will follow in the Knox Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Timothy W. Best to the Edenburg Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 458, Knox, PA 16232.

Online condolences may be sent to Tim’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

