Two Adults, Two Infants Injured in One-Vehicle Crash on I-80 in Clarion Township

Monday, September 12, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

AmbulanceCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two adults and two infants were transported to a local medical facility following a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township. 

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 1:41 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, on Interstate 80, near mile marker 66.0, in Clarion Township.

Police say a 2014 Kia Forte driven by 29-year-old Bradley T. Shuey, of Middletown, was traveling east in the left lane when the vehicle began to hydroplane on the wet roadway.

Shuey lost control of the vehicle and began to fishtail before traveling across the right lane and crashing into an embankment on the right side of the roadway.

Shuey and his three passengers–28-year-old Cierra M. Shuey and two male infant passengers, ages 0 and 1–suffered suspected minor injuries.

Clarion Hospital Emergency Medical Services transported all occupants to Brookville Hospital.

All occupants were using seat belts, and the children were restrained by child safety seats.

Shuey was cited for failing to drive the vehicle at a safe speed, according to police.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, September 11, 2022.


