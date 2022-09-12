 

Police Seeking Information on Electric Scooter Stolen on Piney Dam Road

Monday, September 12, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

State Police genericMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding the theft of a scooter in Monroe Township on Friday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident occurred as an eight-year-old male juvenile left a red GOTRAX electric scooter unattended on Piney Dam Road, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, September 9.

When this juvenile returned, the scooter was missing, police say.

According to police, the juvenile heard an unknown vehicle, and someone say, “take it.”

The suspect(s) and the vehicle are unknown at this time.

The scooter is valued at $300.00.

The victim is a 40-year-old Clarion man.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.


