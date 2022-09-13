 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Isolated showers after 2pm. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

