AAA: Gas Average Falls Below $4 in Pa.

CLARION CO., Pa. – Gas prices are three cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.984 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.984

Average price during the week of September 6, 2022: $4.010

Average price during the week of September 13, 2021: $3.343

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $4.009 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.997. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $4.044 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.847.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.956 Altoona

$4.075 Beaver

$3.999 Bradford

$3.727 Brookville

$3.997 Butler

$3.993 Clarion

$3.873 DuBois

$3.968 Erie

$3.980 Greensburg

$3.999 Indiana

$3.959 Jeannette

$3.993 Kittanning

$3.997 Latrobe

$3.998 Meadville

$4.039 Mercer

$3.980 New Castle

$3.996 New Kensington

$3.995 Oil City

$4.021 Pittsburgh

$3.999 Sharon

$4.100 Uniontown

$3.999 Warren

$3.996 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national average price for a gallon of gas fell seven cents in the past week to reach $3.71, a level not seen since the beginning of March. The primary reason for this decline is the recent lower cost for oil. This trend has helped pump prices fall steadily for three straight months. Today’s national average is 26 cents less than a month ago but 54 cents more than a year ago.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $3.25 to settle at $86.79. Although a weakening dollar helped to increase crude prices at the end of the week, prices dropped earlier in the week amid ongoing market concerns that oil demand will fall if economic growth slows or stalls due to a recession. Additionally, EIA’s latest weekly report showed that total commercial crude inventories increased significantly by 8.9 million barrels to 427.2 million barrels.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 8.59 million barrels per day to 8.73 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by 300,000 barrels to 214.8 million barrels. Although gasoline demand has increased slightly, lower oil prices have led to falling pump prices. If gasoline demand begins to subside, as it typically does post-Labor Day with the end of summer driving, pump prices could continue to decrease.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

