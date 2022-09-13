Area Man Accused of Head-Butting Care-Dependent Mother Faces Hearing Today

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning for an area man accused of head-butting his care-dependent mother at a Harmony Township care facility where he is employed.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 21-year-old Jordin Scott Lee Grove, of West Hickory, is set for Tuesday, September 13, at 10:00 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller presiding.

Grove faces the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3



– Strikes, shoves, kicks, or attempts/threatens care-dependent person, Misdemeanor 1– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently lodged in the Warren County Jail on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on Friday, July 29, around 4:01 p.m., PSP Marienville received a call from a social worker for a health care facility located in Tidioute, Harmony Township, Forest County, who was concerned about a resident’s safety due to a physical incident the resident’s son, Jordin Grove, who works at the facility.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim around 4:28 p.m. She related that she is unable to roll on her own due to being disabled, and at approximately 4:00 a.m. on this date, she needed to be rolled over while she was lying in bed. The victim stated that Grove, who was working at this time, was aggravated when he entered the room to assist her, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Grove poked, pushed, and head-butted the victim while she was lying in bed.

Police observed a bump and red markings on the right side of the victim’s head where she reported that Grove head-butted her, the complaint notes.

Police then interviewed Grove, who related he was aware of the complaint and that the victim has made these types of complaints before. Grove told police he did not abuse her in any way and also stated that she was angry with him at the time of the incident and was yelling at him, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Grove further told police he then helped his mother roll over and left the room to end the argument.

Around 5:55 p.m. on July 29, Grove was then taken into custody.

He was arraigned at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, in front of Judge Miller.

