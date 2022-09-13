Area Man Accused of Strangling Girlfriend in Hotel Room in Jenks Township

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing charges for allegedly strangling and punching a woman in a hotel room in Jenks Township late Friday night.

According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Christopher William Lenze, of Ridgway, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Saturday, September 10.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Marienville responded to a hotel located on Cherry Street, in Jenks Township, Forest County, on Friday, September 9, around 11:27 p.m., for a report of an inactive domestic between a female and her boyfriend, later identified as Christopher Lenze.

Police interviewed the victim who stated she met Lenze at a pub in Marienvllle to inform him she was pregnant with his child, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Lenze is a military veteran who allegedly suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and head trauma. Throughout the past several months, Lenze has reportedly not been taking his medications, acting erratically, and has refused to seek treatment.

The victim told police that Lenze was happy after she informed him she was pregnant, and they went to his motel room on Cherry Street. Once inside the room, Lenze became agitated after the victim “would not let him respond to a text message from a friend informing her to abort the baby,” the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Lenze then threatened to kill the victim and shoved her into the bathtub in the hotel room. Lenze then punched the victim in the face and head multiple times.

He then allegedly placed both of his hands around her neck and choked her to the point she could not breathe. He then released her and exited the bathroom, the complaint indicates.

The victim related she grabbed her belongings and went outside the hotel as Lenze followed her outside; she then fled the area through the yard of a neighboring residence, according to the complaint.

Troopers observed redness on the victim’s left cheek and neck area, as well as swelling on her forehead above her right eye.

The victim told police she believed she had a concussion and could not focus, the complaint notes.

Once inside the hotel room, troopers observed multiple items strewn about the room and damage to the TV, which included a crack on the screen.

Several individuals heard thumping and yelling coming from the victim and Lenze’s hotel room during the incident, causing one individual to exit his room and enter the hallway to investigate the matter, the complaint states.

The victim was transported from the hotel by Clarion Ambulance to Brookville Hospital for a medical evaluation.

An extensive search of the area was conducted for Lenze with negative results.

The following charges were filed against Lenze:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

– Disorderly Conduct – Unreasonable Noise, Summary

