Austin “Lee” Marsh, Jr., 85, of Venus (Pinegrove Township), passed away at his home on Sunday, September 11, 2022, following a period of declining health.

He was born in Oil City on August 26, 1937 to the late Austin Lee Marsh, Sr. and Helen Isabelle (Pleger) Marsh.

He attended Pinegrove and Cranberry schools.

Lee was an antique car enthusiast and was active in the Antique Car Club, and the Hit & Miss Engine Society.

He loved working on antique cars and was particularly proud of his 1957 Chevy.

He enjoyed hunting and bowling in various bowling leagues.

Mr. Marsh previously attended the Seneca Evangelical Congregational Church, and was most recently attending New Life Community Chapel in Van.

In his earlier years as a teenager, Lee worked in the hay fields for his uncle.

He then worked at Stewart’s Jug Farm, Joy Manufacturing, and Marsh Lumber Company.

He was married on February 2, 1956 to Eileen Yvonne (McCall), and she preceded him in death on November 28, 2021.

Lee is survived by four children: Donna Perrine and her husband Jim Firster, Bonnie Exley, Dick Marsh, and Mike Marsh; and his grandchildren: Jen Sprohar and her husband Chad, Susan Perrine, Kristen Sprohar Rupert, Perry Exley, Jacob Exley and his wife Reagan “Regi”, Kari Exley and her husband Tom Siwula, Lisa Wilson and her companion Ben Franklin, Andrea Marsh, Philip Bills, Autumn Marsh, Brandy Sobina and her husband Frank, Shawn Knickerbocker and his wife Jane, Bobby Knickerbocker, Heather Nason, and Mandi Nason; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Also surviving is his sister, Carolyn Marsh; a sister-in-law, Julie Marsh; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Knickerbocker Nason; a son-in-law, Mark Exley; two brothers, Harold Marsh and his wife Imogene, William Marsh; and an infant brother Richard Marsh.

Visitation will be held Thursday (Sept. 15) from 6-8 p.m. and Friday (Sept. 16) from 10 a.m. – noon in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257, in Seneca.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Friday at noon, with Rev. David Hart and Rev. Larry Aldrich, officiating.

Private interment will follow in Craig Hill Cemetery in Pinegrove Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to assist the family with funeral expenses may be made to Hile-Best Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to Lee’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

