Christopher (Chris) Lynn Pontius, 66, of Cochranton, died at his residence on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Born, July 20, 1956 in Augsburg, New York, and was an adopted son of Oscar John and Marquerite Brown Pontius.

Chris graduated high school in New York and furthered his education at St. Paul’s College studying forestry.

Prior to his illness he worked at several tool and die shops, most recently at Starlite Tool and Die.

He was a lifelong member of the Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department and was a first responder.

His favorite pastime was reenacting the Civil War.

Chris was a founding member of the 150th Bucktails Civil War Reenacting Group, marching in numerous parades, trips to Gettysburg, and showcasing the Civil War Era with several friends he met through the years.

In addition to his numerous friends, he is survived by his fiancée, Joyce Lloyd of Cochranton.

On Thursday, September 15, 2022 friends will be received at the DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 123 S, Franklin St., Cochranton, from 6:00pm until a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00pm, with the Rev. David Oester, officiating.

