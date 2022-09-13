 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Christopher (Chris) Lynn Pontius

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 @ 07:09 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-futgQDppVczlChristopher (Chris) Lynn Pontius, 66, of Cochranton, died at his residence on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Born, July 20, 1956 in Augsburg, New York, and was an adopted son of Oscar John and Marquerite Brown Pontius.

Chris graduated high school in New York and furthered his education at St. Paul’s College studying forestry.

Prior to his illness he worked at several tool and die shops, most recently at Starlite Tool and Die.

He was a lifelong member of the Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department and was a first responder.

His favorite pastime was reenacting the Civil War.

Chris was a founding member of the 150th Bucktails Civil War Reenacting Group, marching in numerous parades, trips to Gettysburg, and showcasing the Civil War Era with several friends he met through the years.

In addition to his numerous friends, he is survived by his fiancée, Joyce Lloyd of Cochranton.

On Thursday, September 15, 2022 friends will be received at the DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 123 S, Franklin St., Cochranton, from 6:00pm until a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00pm, with the Rev. David Oester, officiating.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.