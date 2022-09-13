Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Roasted Sweet Potato Salad

This dish offers a burst of flavors and textures!

Ingredients

4 cups cubed peeled sweet potatoes

1 tablespoon olive oil



1/2 cup chopped walnuts, toasted1/3 cup dried cherries, chopped1/4 cup minced fresh parsley2 tablespoons reduced-fat mayonnaise4-1/2 teaspoons white vinegar1 tablespoon honey1/2 teaspoon grated lime zest1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions

-Place potatoes in a 15x10x1-in. baking pan coated with cooking spray. Drizzle with oil; toss to coat. Bake at 400° for 30-45 minutes or until tender. Cool to room temperature.

-In a large bowl, combine the walnuts, cherries, parsley, and potatoes. In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, vinegar, honey, lime zest, and salt. Pour over potato mixture and toss to coat. Serve warm or cold.

