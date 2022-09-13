 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Roasted Sweet Potato Salad

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This dish offers a burst of flavors and textures!

Ingredients

4 cups cubed peeled sweet potatoes
1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup chopped walnuts, toasted
1/3 cup dried cherries, chopped
1/4 cup minced fresh parsley
2 tablespoons reduced-fat mayonnaise
4-1/2 teaspoons white vinegar
1 tablespoon honey
1/2 teaspoon grated lime zest
1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions

-Place potatoes in a 15x10x1-in. baking pan coated with cooking spray. Drizzle with oil; toss to coat. Bake at 400° for 30-45 minutes or until tender. Cool to room temperature.

-In a large bowl, combine the walnuts, cherries, parsley, and potatoes. In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, vinegar, honey, lime zest, and salt. Pour over potato mixture and toss to coat. Serve warm or cold.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

