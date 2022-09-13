Clarion Hospital Reports 52 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 52 new positive COVID-19 cases and one death.

The previous report was released on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update September 12, 2022

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 09/11/2022: 24,997

Test obtained at CH: 18,919

Positives: 5,318

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 09/11/2022: 116,586

Tests obtained at BMH: 30,939

Positives: 19,390

Hospital Inpatients as of 09/12/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Butler Memorial Hospital: 12 patients. 0 suspected. 12 confirmed. 0 ICU.

DOH reporting: BMH reported 1 death on 09/06/2022.

Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.

DOH reporting: CH reported 1 death on 09/06/2022.

Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

