Clarion Hospital Reports 52 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 52 new positive COVID-19 cases and one death.
The previous report was released on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update September 12, 2022
Testing
Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 09/11/2022: 24,997
Test obtained at CH: 18,919
Positives: 5,318
Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 09/11/2022: 116,586
Tests obtained at BMH: 30,939
Positives: 19,390
Hospital Inpatients as of 09/12/2022, 7:30 a.m.:
Butler Memorial Hospital: 12 patients. 0 suspected. 12 confirmed. 0 ICU.
DOH reporting: BMH reported 1 death on 09/06/2022.
Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.
DOH reporting: CH reported 1 death on 09/06/2022.
Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.
