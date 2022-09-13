Clarion University Volleyball: Abigail Selfridge Named PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Week

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced their weekly volleyball award winners on Monday.

Photo by Kirkland Photography

Clarion’s Abigail Selfridge earned PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Week honors after a strong week of action that also saw her crack a significant statistical milestone.

Selfridge became the 17th player in program history to top 1,000 career digs, as she helped the Golden Eagles to a 3-1 record at the Atlantic Region Crossover hosted by Wheeling and West Liberty. The junior libero totaled 81 digs over the four-match tournament for an average of 5.06 digs per set, as Clarion improved to 10-1 on the season.

Selfridge was also instrumental in the team’s win on the final day of the Wildcat Den Classic hosted by Daemen, with 18 digs in three sets against Franklin Pierce. The Golden Eagles swept all three matches at that tournament for what was their second straight tournament victory.

Through three weeks of preseason action, the Golden Eagles are one of just three teams – IUP and West Chester are the others – to have won at least 10 matches entering conference play. Selfridge ranks sixth in the PSAC overall and fourth among West programs with a 4.42 digs per set average. Clarion will open conference play on Tuesday, Sept. 13 against Mercyhurst.

