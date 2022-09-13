Clarion Women’s Golf in 9th After One Round at Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Golden Eagle women’s golf team kicked off their season with one of their best rounds in years on Monday, carding a team score of 351 on the first day of the Charleston Invitational at Edgewood Country Club.

That score left Clarion in ninth after 18 holes. Action will resume with the second round on Tuesday morning.

Clarion golfers shot a 351 over the first 18 holes, the best round for the team in nearly a decade. It was the lowest cumulative score for the Golden Eagles under head coach Gregg Fritz‘s tenure, and the lowest since they shot a 348 at the Seton Hill Invitational in September 2014.

Samantha Huth tied her career low round with an 81 on the first day, picking up two birdies and eight pars on the day to tie for 21st overall.

Fellow junior Sylvia Stibley did not post any birdies but avoided big numbers elsewhere on the course, finishing with a score of 85 that tied her for 33rd in the field.

Also carding an 85 on the day was Hailee Liptak, with the freshman from Beaver Falls also avoiding danger. Rounding out the top-four for the Golden Eagles was McLain Alt, who shot a 100, while Emily DeMartino carded a round of 110.

