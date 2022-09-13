 

Julia J. Lazorka

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 @ 03:09 PM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-TuBJVWQP4YJulia J. Lazorka, 106, of Williamsport, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at The Williamsport Home.

Born May 20, 1916 in Franklin, Pa, she was the daughter of John and Josephine (Korona) Lazorka.

She was a 1935 graduate of Franklin High School.

After working various jobs, Julia retired from the Social Security Administration in 1979 after many years of service.

She enjoyed traveling, arts and crafts, crocheting, reading, and attending her nieces and nephews basketball and softball games.

After moving to Jersey Shore in 1981, she became a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Alter and Rosary Society, and the Historical Society.

She enjoyed volunteering her time at the Jersey Shore Hospital, and she also served on the auxiliary board and treasurer for the Jersey Shore Chapter of the Lycoming County Senior Citizens and also held many positions in the Jersey Shore Modern Age Club, and many other organizations.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews, their spouses, and children.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 118 Kendall Ave., Jersey Shore.

She will be laid to rest in the Saint Patrick Cemetery in Franklin, Pa.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.welkerfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

