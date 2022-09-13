Mary L. Rybak, age 97, of Oil City, went to be with her loving Savior on September 12, 2022, at 8:45 a.m. at Oakwood Heights.

Born on November 14, 1924, in Clarion, she was the daughter to the late William L. Rearigh and Nancy M. Hoover Rearigh.

Mary was a 1943 graduate of Ashland Township High School, where she was one of the top students in her class.

She worked for many years behind the lunch counter at Kresge’s, the local five and dime store, and then at K-Mart in the deli.

Ms. Rybak was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, where she worked in the nursery and was a Sunday School teacher for over 50 years.

Mary loved shopping, garage sales, traveling, flowers, and bird watching.

She was a huge Steelers fan, and in her later years enjoyed being in her recliner watching TV.

She was known for all her kitty cat figurines that she collected.

She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Haney and her husband Michael of Oil City and Patricia Giacci of Tionesta; one son, Raymond Rybak of Morrilton, AR; three grandchildren, Dawn LoParo and her husband Anthony, Shannon Croyle and her husband Mike, and Laura Rybak; and three great grandchildren, Nathan Kahle, Justin Kahle, and Jost Rybak.

Preceding Mary in death are her parents, her son-in-law, Charles Giacci, and her brother, Albert Rearigh.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 14, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with funeral services following at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Rusnak officiating.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Garden Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Oakwood Heights for the care they gave Mary.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.