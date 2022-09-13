North Clarion Runners Medal at Big Red Invitational

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (EYT) – North Clarion brought home five medal winners at the Big Red Invitational in West Middlesex on Saturday.

(Pictured above, from left: Abby Hastings, Evie Carroll, Kaine McFarland, and Dean Sliker. Missing from the photo is medal winner Katie Bauer.)

Kaine McFarland clocked in at 18:36 for the varsity boys’ division, while Katie Bauer ran a time of 22:44 for varsity girls.

Oil City won the varsity boys’ race.

North Clarion finished 10th overall.

In junior high action, Dean Sliker finished with a time of 9:37, Abby Hastings with 11:00, and Evie Carroll with 11:06.

Pictured above: Kaine McFarland at the Big Red Invitational in West Middlesex on Saturday.)

