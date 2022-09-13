Ruger D. “Little Ru” Bickel, one month infant son of Rosco D. “Brett” Bickel IV and Kendra Renee (Johnson), of Tionesta, PA, died on Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022 at his home in Tionesta.

He was born at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, PA on August 10, 2022.

The family attends the Brookville Alliance Church in Brookville, PA.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother, Rosco D. “Hank” Bickel V, and one sister, Kingsley Renee Suzanne “Tink” Bickel, both at home in Tionesta. His paternal grandparents Rosco D. Bickel III and Kari Suzanne Bickel of Fisher, PA. His maternal grandfather Kenneth D. Johnson and his companion Michelle A. Schill of Tionesta. His maternal grandmother Heather R. Johnson and her companion Braden M. Horne of Seneca, PA. His paternal great grandparents Ross and Donna Bickel of Venus, PA and Richard and Margie Glass of Henrys Bend, President Township, PA. His maternal great grandparents Glenn and Roxanna Johnson of Tionesta; Dixie Wadlow of Tionesta; and Robert and Darlene Kinney of Franklin, PA. Maternal great great grandmother Deannie Sass of Tionesta.

Also the following aunts and uncles survive: Nathaniel and Margaret Bickel of Tionesta; Ryan Bickel of Fisher; and Hope R. Johnson of Seneca.

Ruger was preceded in death by his paternal great grandmother Judy Glass, his paternal great great grandparents Rosco D. Bickel, Sr. and Wilda Bickel, his maternal great grandfather Jim Wadlow, his maternal great great grandfather Warren Sass, and his Aunt Ariel Bickel.

There will be no public visitation.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Messages of sympathy may be left at www.wimerfuneralhome.com.

