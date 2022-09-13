Shirley A. Pierson, 86, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on August 26, 1936, in Franklin, to the late John and Beulah (Smith) McChesney.

As a young woman, Shirley was employed by Polk Center in the Dietary Department.

She later enjoyed being a homemaker.

Shirley married the late Stanley Pierson on July 7, 1973. Stanley passed away in April 2000 leaving a void in her heart and life.

In her spare time, she enjoyed baking, puzzling, reading Amish books and her Bible.

Shirley was a member of the Crossing Free Methodist Church.

She loved spending time with her family and socializing with people.

Holidays were a highlight to Shirley, she loved seeing her family all gather together to celebrate.

She also enjoyed cook outs and going out to eat.

Left to cherish her wonderful memory are her sons, Ben Brown of Polk and Terry Brown and his wife, Gloria of Polk; her grandchildren, Shawn Brown and his wife, Leah of Polk, Mike Bell of Polk, and Mark Bell of Sandy Lake; her many great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Lorriane Grandelis of Franklin; her sister-in-laws, Marilynn McChesney of Franklin and Phyllis Toby of Hubbard, OH; her many nieces and nephews; her church family; and her special friends, Joyce and Brian Pearce.

In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley is preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Deborah Brown; her brothers, Henry (Elizabeth) McChesney, James McChesney, Bob McChesney, and Arthur (Gene) McChesney; her sisters, Aletha (Ray) Snow, Hazel (Howard) Snow, and Ethyl (Lloyd) Deeter; as well as her granddaughter, Misty Biles.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA from 1 pm – 3pm. Funeral services for Shirley will be held immediately following the visitation at the funeral home at 3 pm.

Shirley will be laid to rest next to her husband in Millcreek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Shirley’s memory to The Crossing Free Methodist Church, 1230 Buffalo Street, Franklin, PA, 16323 or The Good Shepherd Shoppe, 619 13th St, Franklin, PA, 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Shirley’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

