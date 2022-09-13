 

SPONSORED: ‘Paint with a Pint’ Set for Thursday at Deer Creek Winery

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Paint with a pintSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is the place to be for a special Paint with a Pint event on September 15!

The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 15.

Art instructor Janet J. Hockman will lead participants through a fun and relaxing step-by-step acrylic painting while sipping on some of their favorite Deer Creek beverages.

No painting experience is necessary!

All participants walk out of the paint party with a finished acrylic painting. It’s a great way to access your creative side, celebrate, and enjoy a night out all at the same time!

Tickets are $40.00, and a glass of wine is included in the price.

Click here to register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-with-a-pint-paintwithapintcom-tickets-298380583357

(Note: Tickets are not sold at Deer Creek Winery and must be purchased through https://paintwithapint.com/.)

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information on events at Deer Creek, call 814-354-7392 or visit Deer Creek Winery’s website.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
