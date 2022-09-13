Seth Babington, BHS Offers Free Zoom Seminar on Reducing Barriers to Physical Activity on September 20

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Systems BHS Exercise Institute believes daily physical activity improves health and well-being, and Seth Babington is presenting a free virtual/zoom seminar on reducing barriers to physical activity on Tuesday, September 20.

The zoom seminar is from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Presenter Seth Babington, DPT, MSPT (pictured above) told exploreClarion.com, “We’re trying to promote proper exercise and proper nutrition. When we start talking about (exercise) there are a lot of excuses and a lot of barriers.

“We figured we’d just talk about the barriers and identify them, come up with ways that are specific to each person, and then come up with strategies to reduce or eliminate these barriers.”

Babington, the owner of Clarion Rehab, said the motivational hour-long talk and discussion will emphasize how to be successful with exercise.

‘I’m going to give a whole lot of tips to be successful with some exercises,” continued Babington. “We’re going to list a lot of local resources where people can achieve their exercise goals and have opportunities and places to exercise.“

The BHS Exercise Institute is sponsoring this presentation followed by a Q & A discussion led by Babington, a physical therapist and healthcare professional that specializes in exercise.

To register or obtain more information call 724-284-4504.

