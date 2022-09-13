 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Seth Babington, BHS Offers Free Zoom Seminar on Reducing Barriers to Physical Activity on September 20

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-ApEazCipX5Aii (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Systems BHS Exercise Institute believes daily physical activity improves health and well-being, and Seth Babington is presenting a free virtual/zoom seminar on reducing barriers to physical activity on Tuesday, September 20.

The zoom seminar is from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Presenter Seth Babington, DPT, MSPT (pictured above) told exploreClarion.com, “We’re trying to promote proper exercise and proper nutrition. When we start talking about (exercise) there are a lot of excuses and a lot of barriers.

“We figured we’d just talk about the barriers and identify them, come up with ways that are specific to each person, and then come up with strategies to reduce or eliminate these barriers.”

Babington, the owner of Clarion Rehab, said the motivational hour-long talk and discussion will emphasize how to be successful with exercise.

‘I’m going to give a whole lot of tips to be successful with some exercises,” continued Babington. “We’re going to list a lot of local resources where people can achieve their exercise goals and have opportunities and places to exercise.“

The BHS Exercise Institute is sponsoring this presentation followed by a Q & A discussion led by Babington, a physical therapist and healthcare professional that specializes in exercise.

To register or obtain more information call 724-284-4504.

Screen Shot 2022-09-12 at 3.20.59 PM


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.