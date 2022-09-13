State Police Calls: Investigation of Theft of Three Side-by-Sides Underway

CLARION/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Theft of Side-by-Sides in Kittanning

Kittanning-based State Police investigated a burglary at Stiller Motorsports in Kittanning Township, Armstrong County.

Police say the actors stole three 2022 Can-Am side-by-sides from the property along U.S. Route 422, around 2:45 a.m. on Monday, September 12.

According to police, the side-by-sides were later recovered.

The victim is listed as a 54-year-old Kittanning man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Cell Phone Found Along Callensburg Road

PSP Clarion received a report of found property along Callensburg Road, in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

Police say a cell phone was found at the above location around 2:56 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31.

Anyone with information should contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

