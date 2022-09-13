State Police Release Results of DUI Detail in Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released the results of a recent DUI enforcement detail.

Clarion-based State Police conducted a DUI Enforcement Detail in Clarion County on Saturday, September 10.

Police say a total of 34 traffic stops were initiated as a result of vehicle code violations.

In addition, three DUI arrests were made and six citations were issued.

According to police, two driving under suspension citations, and one driving under DUI suspension and DUI-related citations were also issued.

One bench warrant and 34 warnings were served.

Authorities did not release the identities of the individuals arrested on DUI charges.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.