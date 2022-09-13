Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Full-Time Massage Therapist

Simply Skin Medical Spa

Simply Skin Medical Spa located at 420 Wood Street in Clarion is currently hiring a full-time massage therapist.

Enjoy your work in a fast-paced and fast-growing Medical Day Spa!

Benefits include an insurance stipend, paid vacation, and 401K.

For more information or to apply for the position email [email protected]





Rimersburg Borough Maintenance Employees

Rimersburg Borough

Rimersburg Borough is currently accepting applications for 2 full-time, hourly positions with benefits.

General laborer/ equipment operator.

Hourly wage based on experience.

Applications are available at:

Rimersburg Borough Building

27 Main Street

Rimersburg, PA 16248

Mail applications to or drop them off at the above address. Envelopes must be marked APPLICATION.

Rimersburg Borough is an Equal Opportunity Employer.





All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Industrial Painter

3:30pm- 12am Monday – Friday

10:30pm-7am Sunday – Thursday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Read work orders- analyze required paint operations

Perform hand spray techniques over a lengthy time span

Examine products or work to verify conformance to specifications

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to lift up to 40lbs.

Steel toe/ composite toe shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Lumber Stacker

7am-3:30pm

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Stack lumber anywhere between 12’- 16’ to customers specifications with a partner

Quality control and clip plywood 8’ 12’ to customers’ specs, with a partner

Using an air nailer, compound miter saw, table saw, or circular saw at some point

Need to learn all of the paperwork involved, adding, subtracting, ect. (Math)

Physical job fast paced

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Grinder

7am- 3:30pm Monday – Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Grinding metal surfaces to the proper specifications

Responsible for knowledge and operation of handheld grinders

Stack sheets of metal upon completion of grinding

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Steel toed boots

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Bundler- Meadville

$12.50 to $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Light forklift driving, packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.

Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)

Pay Rate: $12.50- $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville, Titusville, and Endeavor

$15/hour – 1st and 2nd Shifts – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





Multiple Employment Opportunities at the Clarion Hospital

Clarion Hospital

Here is a list of career opportunities currently being offered at the Clarion Hospital.

Download this PDF for a full description of each position.

Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – 1 Full Time

Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – 2- Full Time

Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist – Full-Time

Polysomnographic Tech/EEG Tech – 1 Per Diem, 1 Full Time

Staff Nurse, RN or LPN– Swing/Rehab. – 2 Full Time

LPN – Med/Surg – 2 Full Time, 1 Per Diem

Staff Nurse, RN –ED 2 Full Time

LPN – Rehab/Swing, Per Diem

Medical Technologist – 2 Full Time

Dietary Aide – 2 Full Time

Clerk/Phlebotomist – Full Time

Ultrasound Tech – 1 Per Diem

CT Technologist – 1 Full Time – 1 Per Diem

EMT– 2- Full Time

Medical Records Coder – Full Time

Nursing Supervisor – 1 Full Time, 1 Per Diem

Maintenance Supervisor- Full time

Radiology Tech – Full Time

CNA /Telemetry Tech – ICU – Full Time

Paramedic – 2- Full Time

ED Secretary/Aide- Full Time

Housekeeping Aide – 1 Full Time

Nursing Aide- Med/Surg – Part Time

Registration Clerk – Full Time

Wheelchair Van Driver– Full Time

Excellent benefits package available. Apply at www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail a resume to [email protected]





Exterior Door Assembler

Derstine Doors

Derstine Doors, a manufacturer of quality, affordable exterior doors, is seeking motivated individuals to add to their assembly team.

Derstine Doors offers:

Monday through Friday work week

Competitive wages

Benefits package

Paid vacation

Interested individuals should contact Don at 814-538-9333 or apply in person at 2020 Madison Street Extension, Sligo, PA.





Pre-K Counts Teacher

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center currently has and opening for a Pre-K Counts Teacher.

Keystone SMILES mission is to empower and strengthen individuals of all ages with a focus on children and youth to improve the quality of their lives through learning and service. They are looking for an individual whose focus become a member of an agency whose goals are for service to others and not work for themselves.

Requirements:

Experience with young children

Passion for young children

4 year degree in early childhood education

Commitment to service and not work

Please submit a resume and 2 references. (1 work related reference-one personal reference)

Schedule: Full Time average of 37.5 hours per week. Begins on August 22, 2022.

Hourly wage: Varies- $18 – 21.50

After 90 Days:

Healthcare/Retirement/Paid Time Off

Job responsibilities will include:

Early Education teacher to perform the duties of a certified teacher in addition to support meals, and duties to provide a healthy and safe environment working with children 3-5 years of age during the school year.

Keystone SMILES CLC has been providing early education programs in Knox for years. 27 classrooms have been recently remodeled.

Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps members provide support and STEM labs for all preschool classrooms. Keystone SMILES CLC also provides PK Counts curriculum activities for families who are not eligible for PreK Counts state-funded programs.

Click here to apply: https://smileshr.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=103





Administrative Assistant- Payroll

Neiswonger Construction

Neiswonger Construction currently has an opening for an Administrative Assistant- Payroll.

Administrative Assistant- Payroll

Reports to the Vice President of Finance

Duties:

Process Payroll

Biweekly payroll

Weekly Construction Prevailing rate payroll (as needed)

Weekly Employee time card review and prep for payroll

Annual/Quarterly payroll tax filings

Pre-employment requirements

New hire paperwork review and reporting

Maintain employee records for payroll and MSHA

Handling of Unemployment claims

Handling of Workers compensation claims

OSHA 300 log

Employee uniform administration

Maintain CDL Driver Qualification Files

FMCSA CDL Driver Compliance

Maintain Company Driver/vehicle & insurance cards

Employment verification & employee questions

Order/Maintain Office Supply Inventory

Other duties as assigned

Hours: 8 am- 4 pm, Monday thru Friday

Requirements:

Experience with Quickbooks payroll

Experienced in the use of Excel spreadsheets

Ability to maintain the strictest of confidentiality

Good phone & communication skills

Compensation: $16.00-$20.00/hour plus benefits

Apply online @ https://neiswongerconstruction.com/careers/, call 814-764-3455, or in person @ 17592 Route 322, Strattanville, PA 16258.





Heavy Equipment Mechanic

Francis J. Palo, Inc.

Francis J. Palo, Inc., a Clarion-based construction company is accepting resumes for a Heavy Equipment Mechanic.

This position will be responsible for the maintenance of various types of construction equipment.

Candidate should be career-oriented and seeking long term commitment.

Competitive compensation and benefit package.

Equal Opportunity Employer.

E-mail resume and cover letter to [email protected] or mail to P.O. Box 429, Clarion, PA 16214.

Clinical and Non-Clinical Positions at Presbyterian SeniorCare

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network

Presbyterian SeniorCare currently has openings for Clinical and Non-Clinical positions.

At Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, their standards of care have never been higher. They’re hiring compassionate individuals—RNs, LPNs, CNAs, PCAs, Dining Services Aides, Housekeeping, Maintenance Techs and more—to join their team to help in Making Aging Easier® for older adults.

If you’re looking for a meaningful career and a chance to provide warmth and care while making a difference, consider joining their team. Team members build individual relationships with their residents and their families, as well as with each other so everyone’s lives can be a little brighter. Join the Presbyterian SeniorCare team— they are ready to welcome you!

Featured Careers

Property Manager/Community Manager II

Case Manager/Care Manager (Hybrid/Remote)

Home Health Registered Nurse (RN)

Dining Services Aide, Cooks

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Maintenance Tech II

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network also offers CNA training classes!

For more information and to apply Click Here.

EOE





Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has an opening for a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant.

This position is a full-time position (184 days) working with students in the preschool program through 12th grade.

Requires COTA License and Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances, previous experience preferred.

This is a bargaining unit position. Hours are dependent on service locations, somewhere between 7:30-3:00 or 8:00-3:30.

A position is available in Venango/Crawford County, Clarion/Forest County, and Jefferson/Clearfield County.

Send application information to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214. Application packet may include, but is not limited to, letter of interest, resume, standard job application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications for working with children.

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.





Automotive Painter/Auto Body Technician

Gatesman Auto Body

Gatesman Auto Body is looking for a hard-working employee who cares about turning out the highest quality repairs possible.

FULL-TIME Automotive Painter/Auto Body Technician

Experience Required.

Pay based on experience and skill level. Benefits Available. Weekends off. Paid Holidays.

Family-owned and operated Body Shop for over 70 years.

Gatesman Auto Body looks forward to hearing from you.

APPLY IN PERSON OR ONLINE AT www.gatesmanautobody.com

814-226-9468

28177 Route 66, Lucinda, PA 16235, [email protected]





Full-time Road Maintenance Person

Monroe Township

Monroe Township currently has an opening for a Full-time Road Maintenance person.

Competitive wage and benefits.

CDL and ability to operate road equipment required.

Please send or present your resume and qualifications to:

Monroe Township Office

17956 Route 68

Sligo PA 16255

Monroe Township is an equal opportunity employer.





Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. in Leeper PA currently has an opening for an administrative assistant.

Duties to include, but not limited to, answering phones, entering accounts payable, shipping items via FedEx, entering customer invoices, and filing.

Applicant should be proficient in Microsoft office, have good communication skills, and be able to work well with others, basic accounting knowledge is a plus but not required.

The position is full-time Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. shift. Benefits include health and vision insurance, 401k, and vacation.

Pay dependent on experience. The applicant may be subject to drug testing.

Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.

If you are interested please fill out an application in person at 7488 Route 36, Leeper, Pa 16233.





Multiple Positions at Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District

The Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for multiple positions for the 2022-2023 school year.

Positions include:

Girls Varsity Softball Head Coach

Full-Time Evening Custodian

Custodial Substitutes

Part-Time Food Service Worker

Daily Food Service Substitutes

Paraprofessional

Day-to-Day Secretarial Substitute

All applicants must possess or be able to obtain the required clearances. Applicants should send a letter of interest and references to:

Dr. Joseph Carrico, Superintendent

Clarion Area School District

221 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Applications review will begin immediately and continue until the deadline of September 1, 2022.





Superintendent

Keystone School District

Keystone School District, located in Knox, Pennsylvania, Clarion County, is searching for a Superintendent that possesses excellent leadership, communication, and decision making skills.

The District is comprised of two buildings including a K-6 elementary and a 7-12 Jr./Sr. High School with a total enrollment of 900 students. Keystone School District maintains a student-centered approach to education and strives for innovative programs to foster education for all students. The District is host to a superior faculty with a recently negotiated five-year contract. The District provides a one-to-one Chromebook initiative, universal classroom SMART Boards, and other instructional technology resources. An experienced and strong Administrative team, clerical staff and Business Office provides effective support and dedicated building leadership. The District has been able to formulate and initiate an eight-year building and infrastructure improvement plan while sustaining a strong fund balance and remaining debt free. The District also has the support of two community foundations that lend financial support and guidance toward technology integration. The Keystone School District Board of Directors is prepared to offer the successful Superintendent candidate a competitive salary that is commensurate with experience and skills.

Deadline for applications is October 14, 2022.

If you would like to schedule a visit to the District or are interested in applying, please contact Kristoffer Willison, Board Secretary, [email protected] / (814) 797-5921.





Registered Nurse (RN)

Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center currently has openings for Part-time and Per diem Registered Nurses (RNs).

BENEFITS:

401(k)

403(b)

Dental insurance

Flexible schedule

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Referral program

Tuition reimbursement

SIGN-ON BONUS $3,000 FOR PART-TIME

NOW OFFERING NEW COMPETITIVE WAGES

ABOUT CLARVIEW NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER

A caring family atmosphere… that is what they offer at Clarview for their residents and employees! The benefits of working at Clarview include meaningful work, connection to a mission, and the caring relationships you will develop with the staff and residents around you. Their “We Care” program is helpful for everyone who enters their building and is driven by their caring and dedicated staff. Join the team effort to put residents and their families first and learn skills that are valuable as you advance in your healthcare career!

Clarview, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255. Country Springs, a personal care community, is also part of the Clarview family. For more information, visit www.clarviewnursing.com.

THE REGISTERED NURSE POSITION

Clarview’s RNs provide professional nursing care to residents as prescribed by a physician and in accordance with nursing practice standards. RNs supervise day-to-day nursing functions, assess resident needs, develop and implement care plans, and evaluate medical resident care.

They currently have the following opportunities available:

Part-Time

Per Diem

1st, 2nd and 3rd Shift

TOP AREAS OF FOCUS FOR RNs:

Supervise nursing staff in the day-to-day delivery of resident care

Administer medication and treatment per physician orders, care plans, and policies/procedures

Note changes in resident physical and emotional status

Solve problems and make improvements in the delivery of resident care

Make resident rounds on a regular basis

Performs all charting and recordkeeping in accordance with regulations, policies and procedures

Promotes and encourages harmonious relationships with and among colleagues

Ensure open and productive communication among the nursing team

Model professional behavior and leadership qualities at all times

​Click here to apply: https://www.clarviewnursing.com/employment





Day and Afternoon at UFP Parker

UFP Parker

UFP Parker now has both Day and Afternoon positions open for a variety of skill levels.

If you are looking for a career with a comprehensive benefits package and multiple avenues for advancement, join their winning team at UFP Parker.

Want to see what they are all about? Call or text Shelly at 814-316-1033 to schedule a tour!

Apply online today at www.ufpi.com/careers





Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)

Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center currently has openings for Part-time and Per diem Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs).

BENEFITS:

403(b)

Dental insurance

Flexible schedule

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Referral program

Tuition reimbursement

Vision insurance

SIGN-ON BONUS $1,500 FOR PART-TIME

NOW OFFERING NEW COMPETITIVE WAGES

ABOUT CLARVIEW NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER

A caring family atmosphere… that is what they offer at Clarview for their residents and employees! The benefits of working at Clarview include meaningful work, connection to a mission, and the caring relationships you will develop with the staff and residents around you. Their “We Care” program is helpful for everyone who enters their building and is driven by their caring and dedicated staff. Join the team effort to put residents and their families first and learn skills that are valuable as you advance in your healthcare career!

Clarview, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255. Country Springs, a personal care community, is also part of the Clarview family. For more information, visit www.clarviewnursing.com.

THE LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE POSITION

Clarview’s LPNs provide professional nursing care to residents as prescribed by a physician and in accordance with nursing practice standards. LPNs supervise day-to-day nursing functions, assess resident needs, develop and implement care plans, and evaluate medical resident care.

They currently have the following opportunities available:

Part-Time

Per Diem

2nd and 3rd Shift

TOP AREAS OF FOCUS:

Supervise nursing staff in the day-to-day delivery of resident care

Administer medication and treatment per physician orders, care plans, and policies/procedures

Note changes in resident physical and emotional status

Solve problems and make improvements in the delivery of resident care

Make resident rounds on a regular basis

Performs all charting and recordkeeping in accordance with regulations, policies, and procedures

Promotes and encourages harmonious relationships with and among colleagues

Ensure open and productive communication among the nursing team

Model professional behavior and leadership qualities at all times

​Click here to apply: https://www.clarviewnursing.com/employment





Counselor – Education/Prevention

Abraxas Youth & Family Services

Abraxas Youth & Family Services currently has an opening for a Counselor – Education/Prevention to join their team at Abraxas I in Marienville, PA.

Education and Prevention Counselor also known as Intervention Counselor works directly with Adolescents at their inpatient drug and alcohol treatment program – starting pay is $15.77 per hour! In this role, you will be helping youth BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

Seeking individuals to provide a full range of counseling and/or case management services to youth with substance abuse/dependency problems.

Join their wonderful team of dynamic, multidisciplinary healthcare professionals, who collaborate to provide youth with evidence and competency-based treatment, increasing their chances for sustained recovery from active addiction.

Salary: $15.77 – $22.15 per hour

Bonus: $3,000 Sign On Bonus

Shift: Days and Evenings

Who Abraxas Is:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Our diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

Benefits & Perks:

Abraxas provides a competitive and comprehensive benefits program that offers the protection, peace of mind, and flexibility designed to support you – both at home and at work.

Medical & Dental & Vision Insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts

Basic Life & Short-Term Disability Insurance

403(b) Savings Plan

Life Assistance Program (LAP)

Tuition Assistance Program

Paid Time Off (PTO) * Paid Holidays * Paid Training

Advancement Opportunities

In this role, you will:

Provide direct supervision, leadership, and serve as a role model to clients while interacting in a therapeutic and meaningful manner.

Observe client behavior and intervene appropriately, as dictated by policy and individual client treatment plan.

Develop and implement individualized treatment plans while shaping the course of treatment for assigned clients.

Coordinate and implement case management activities for assigned clients.

Provide individual and caseload group counseling, as well as family conferencing for assigned clients.

Complete required documentation, such as progress and court reports, discharge summaries, treatment plans, etc.

Facilitate various treatment and life skills groups via standardized group curricula.

Participate in case consultations, treatment reviews, administrative reviews, and other multi-disciplinary meetings for assigned clients.

Attend court hearings for assigned clients.

Communicate and maintain regular contact with families, caseworkers/probation officers/guardians ad litem/etc. and provide thorough updates of progress for assigned clients.

Conduct scheduled and random head counts to provide effective people security.

Assist with mentoring and on-the-job training of newer team members.

Support the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promote the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrate appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Hiring Requirements:

High school diploma or GED and four years of related experience; OR

Associate’s degree/60 credits from an accredited college or university and two years of related experience; OR

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university

Must possess a valid Pennsylvania Driver’s License

Must be 21 years of age or older

Must be able to pass physical and pre-employment drug/alcohol screening

Must pass criminal background check investigation

Flexibility to work overtime as required

Licensure and certification or in process preferred (CAAP,CAADC,CADC,CAAD,AAC,CAAC,CCS)

Why Should I Consider Abraxas?

At Abraxas, they celebrate the richness of their diverse employees and the communities they serve. They are actively committed to building a culture of awareness and belonging, as they strive to ensure they are a welcoming, inclusive, and culturally competent organization.

As they work to make a difference in people’s lives, they are dedicated to respect, equity, and the engagement of those they serve and their employees.

As a provider of trauma-informed care, they firmly believe in recovery and that their clients can lead fulfilling and meaningful lives, and they consider it an honor and a privilege to assist them in their journey.

Whether you’re looking to begin a rewarding career or you’re a seasoned professional wanting a new challenge, Abraxas has a place for you and opportunities for development at all levels.

At Abraxas, their staff is at the core of everything they do. That is why they are committed to providing you with competitive pay and comprehensive benefits options that help make your life easier and healthier, with a focus on providing choice when it comes to physical, emotional, and financial wellness. Their benefit options meet you where you are in your life and set you up for success both in and outside of work.

If you want to have a positive impact in the lives of others, join Abraxas!

Equal Opportunity Employer

Abraxas Youth & Family Services, an affiliate of Apis Services Inc., offers a rewarding career for those passionate about making a difference in the lives of others. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor’s or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching, or just want to make a difference, they have a career path for you.

Apis Services, Inc. provides administrative services to a variety of businesses and non-profit agencies so they can focus on their individual goals and missions. Apis serves 30+ affiliates throughout the USA including locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Colorado, New Jersey, and North Carolina.

“Join Us in Building Better Futures!”

Interested in joining their outstanding team? If you have any questions, you can contact them by email at [email protected]

Give them a Call at (814) 927-6615 and Brenda or Wendy will be happy to help you!

Apply online by following this link.

Also, you can explore other positions that Abraxas has to offer on their website. https://jobsatabraxas.org/careers.html





Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center currently has openings for Full-time; Part-time; and Per diem CNAs.

*$2,500 SIGN-ON BONUS FOR FULL-TIME AND $1,200 FOR PART-TIME

NOW OFFERING NEW COMPETITIVE WAGES!

ABOUT CLARVIEW NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER

A caring family atmosphere… that is what they offer at Clarview for their residents and employees! The benefits of working at Clarview include meaningful work, connection to a mission, and the caring relationships you will develop with the staff and residents around you. Their “We Care” program is helpful for everyone who enters their building and is driven by their caring and dedicated staff. Join the team effort to put residents and their families first and learn skills that are valuable as you advance in your healthcare career!

Clarview, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255. Country Springs, a personal care community, is also part of the Clarview family. For more information, visit www.clarviewnursing.com.

BENEFITS:

403(b)

Dental insurance

Flexible schedule

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Paid training

Referral program

Retirement plan

Tuition reimbursement

Vision insurance

THE CERTIFIED NURSING ASSISTANT POSITION

Clarview is looking for compassionate and detail-oriented Nursing Assistants who are ready to help residents in a long-term care setting. This position requires a great deal of physical strength and energy, so they are interested in hiring someone who is physically fit, enjoys working in a fast-paced environment and has proven experience in patient care. The Nursing Assistant will work directly with the medical staff to help residents with daily living activities, so it is important that the ideal candidate has an upbeat personality and can maintain a positive work environment.

Click here to apply: https://www.clarviewnursing.com/employment





Exterior Door Assembler

Derstine Doors

Derstine Doors, a manufacturer of quality, affordable exterior doors, is seeking motivated individuals to add to their assembly team.

Derstine Doors offers …

Monday through Friday work week

Competitive wages

Benefits package

Paid vacation

Interested individuals should contact Don @ 814-538-9333 or apply in person @ 991 McEwen Road, Sligo, PA





Beverage-Air, in Brookville, currently has openings for Assembly Line Workers.

As an Assembler (3 days/12 hours, Friday- Sunday), you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Starting hourly rate from $15.50 (no experience required – they will train you) up to $18.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience). You will receive 40 hours of pay per week for 36 hours of work; 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth at least $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 84 hours of holiday pay; and first- year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

What You Bring:

Prior experience working as part of a team having responsibility for assembling an entire product or component of a product in a manufacturing environment is a plus!

High school diploma or equivalent preferred

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you have the ability to move your hand quickly, your hand together with your arm, or your two hands to grasp, manipulate, or assemble objects

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability or protected veteran status. Beverage-Air is committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50 – $18.50, corresponding with experience

How to apply: Visit https://beverage-air.com/careers/ and click on Apply Now.





Beverage-Air, in Brookville, currently has openings for Assembly Line Workers.

As an Assembler (4 days/10-hours, Monday-Thursday) you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Starting hourly rate from $13.50 (no experience required – they will train you) up to $18.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience). You will receive 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth at least $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 80 hours of holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

What You Bring:

Prior experience working as part of a team having responsibility for assembling an entire product or component of a product in a manufacturing environment is a plus!

High school diploma or equivalent preferred

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you have the ability to move your hand quickly, your hand together with your arm, or your two hands to grasp, manipulate, or assemble objects

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability or protected veteran status. Beverage-Air is committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.50 – $18.50, corresponding with experience

How to apply: Visit https://beverage-air.com/careers/ and click on Apply Now.





Servers and Hosts

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring full-time positions for servers and hosts.

Sweet Basil offers a competitive wage and health insurance.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

No experience is required.

Apply in person at the restaurant located at 21108 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254, The restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. seven days a week.





Night Supervisor or Overnight Safety Supervisor

Abraxas Youth & Family Services

Abraxas Youth & Family Services currently has an opening for a Night Supervisor or Overnight Safety Supervisor to join their team at Abraxas I in Marienville, PA.

At Abraxas, you will be part of a team helping at-risk adolescents BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

Abraxas I (AI) provides adolescent treatment programs for substance abuse, delinquency, and medically necessary mental health services. Their 90-acre campus is nestled in the Allegheny National Forest in northwestern Pennsylvania.

Have you ever thought about a career in the behavioral health field? Ready to make a positive impact on the lives of at-risk adolescents? They’ve got the job for you!

Salary: $42,500 Annually

Bonus: $5000 Hiring Bonus

Shift: Overnights, Graveyards, 3rd Shift

Who They Are:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment, and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

Benefits & Perks:

Abraxas provides a competitive and comprehensive benefits program that offers the protection, peace of mind, and flexibility designed to support you – both at home and at work.

Medical & Dental & Vision Insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts

Basic Life & Short-Term Disability Insurance

403(b) Savings Plan

Life Assistance Program (LAP)

Tuition Assistance Program

Paid Time Off (PTO)

Paid Holidays

Paid Training

Advancement Opportunities

Night Supervisor Summary:

In this role, you will ensure campus-wide security and the safety of clients and staff. You will help develop and implement the program and schedule, and supervise the overnight team during the hours of 11 pm-7 am.

Night Supervisor Responsibilities Include, but are not limited to:

Ensure the safety and security of the facility by conducting perimeter checks, facility-wide headcounts, implementing personnel management strategies, and responding to crisis and non-emergency situations as the supervisor-in-charge

Maintain employee schedules that provide adequate coverage to ensure safety for both clients and employees

Develop and implement systems to organize and monitor work activities

Structure, implement, and facilitate new employee on-the-job orientation

Conduct effective supervisory conferences and performance evaluations with employees, document the content of such meetings and evaluations, and provides feedback to them

Schedule employee training to ensure that all mandatory training requirements are met

Conduct fire drills during client sleeping hours, as scheduled

Provide breaks for team members during the overnight shift and complete basic direct-care responsibilities during those intervals. Assist evening and morning supervisors during times of need, on occasion

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management (SCM) and provides effective supervision to staff regarding the use of SCM

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in human services field and one-year experience in residential treatment are preferred; OR

Associate’s degree or (sixty) 60 credit hours from an accredited college/university and three (3) years’ work experience with children

Supervisory experience is also preferred

Ability to self-start, work independently and adhere to timelines on a consistent basis with a minimum of assistance and supervision

Ability to participate and maintain Safe Crisis Management (SCM) certification

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Driver’s License

Physical exam that includes TB and drug testing

Criminal clearances (State Police, FBI and State Child Abuse Clearances)

Satisfactory completion of background screening and applicable pre-employment checks, including but not limited to employment and/or personal reference and driving records

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Why Should You Consider Abraxas?

At Abraxas, they celebrate the richness of their diverse employees and the communities they serve. They are actively committed to building a culture of awareness and belonging, as they strive to ensure they are a welcoming, inclusive, and culturally competent organization.

As they work to make a difference in people’s lives, they are dedicated to respect, equity, and the engagement of those they serve and their employees.

As a provider of trauma-informed care, they firmly believe in recovery and that their clients can lead fulfilling and meaningful lives, and they consider it an honor and a privilege to assist them in their journey.

Whether you’re looking to begin a rewarding career or you’re a seasoned professional wanting a new challenge, they have a place for you and opportunities for development at all levels.

At Abraxas, their staff is at the core of everything they do. That is why they are committed to providing you with competitive pay and comprehensive benefits options that help make your life easier and healthier, with a focus on providing choice when it comes to physical, emotional, and financial wellness. Their benefit options meet you where you are in your life and set you up for success both in and outside of work.

If you want to have a positive impact in the lives of others, join them!

Equal Opportunity Employer

Abraxas Youth & Family Services, an affiliate of Apis Services Inc., offers a rewarding career for those passionate about making a difference in the lives of others. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor’s or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching, or just want to make a difference, they have a career path for you.

Apis Services, Inc. provides administrative services to a variety of businesses and non-profit agencies so they can focus on their individual goals and missions. Apis serves 30+ affiliates throughout the USA including locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Colorado, New Jersey, and North Carolina.

Join Them in Building Better Futures!

Thank you for your interest in a rewarding career at Abraxas Youth & Family Services. Please consider applying for employment with them!

If you have any questions, you can contact them by email at [email protected]

Apply online by following this link.

Also, you can explore other positions that Abraxas has to offer on their website. https://jobsatabraxas.org/careers.html





New Light, Inc. is now accepting applications for Direct Care Personnel.

Are you a compassionate person looking for a great career opportunity?

This position will provide support for intellectually/developmentally disabled individuals in a community-based residential program.

Competitive hourly wages ($12-$14/hr.)

Restraint/restriction free agency

Weekends a must!

Benefit package available!

Open availability is greatly appreciated!

Paid vacation!

Opportunity for advancement in the company!

CNAs needed!

All interested individuals may contact the HR Dept. at New Light, Inc., PO Box 761, Clarion, PA 16214 or call 814-226-6444 x103 or email [email protected]

Pre-employment criminal background check must be free of any serious offenses.

New Light, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.





Police Officers

Emlenton Borough

The Emlenton Borough is hiring new and experienced police officers for an expanding, rural police department.

Positions Available:

Full-Time Chief

Full-Time Patrolman

Part-time Patrolman

Seeking applicants with strong community policing skills suited for small-town/rural police work. Competitive wages, benefits, flexible scheduling.

Full-Time Chief: $25-$30/hr + benefits

Full-Time Patrolman: $20-$25/hr + benefits

Part-Time Patrolman: $20-$25/hr

Application available online at https://emlentonpaborough.com or call 724-867-8611.

Mail application and resume to:

Emlenton Borough

PO Box 537

Emlenton, PA 16373

Applications due by Aug 29, 2022.





Licensed Massage Therapist

Spine & Extremities Center

Spine & Extremities Center, of Clarion, currently has two openings for Licensed Massage Therapists.

Full or part-time positions available performing therapeutic massage.

Spine & Extremities Center will supply the patients and supplies.

Flexible schedule, friendly working environment, and convenient scheduling through their own branded app for patients.

Competitive compensation commensurate with experience.

Please submit your resume to:

[email protected] or call 814-227-5855 and ask for Lindsay.





Receptionist/Caseworker

Clarion County Domestic Relations Office

The Clarion County Domestic Relations Office currently has an opening for a Receptionist/Caseworker.

POSITION: Receptionist/Caseworker, Full-Time, 70 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Domestic Relations, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: Starting at $11.82/hr

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: Two-year business or paralegal degree, or equivalent experience. Strong typing skills and accounting experience.

OVERALL OBJECTIVES:

This employee provides clerical duties and administrative support to the Domestic Relations staff.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





High School Cafeteria Monitor

Keystone School District

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a High School Cafeteria Monitor.

Position available immediately at the Keystone School District.

2.5 Hours per day

The salary would be $11.80 per hour.

Interested candidates should send a Letter of Interest; Current Act 34, 151, 168, and FBI Clearances; and Three (3) Letters of Reference to:

Mr. Michael McCormick

Acting Superintendent

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: August 19, 2022 or until position is filled.





Eden, Inc. in Knox, currently has several vacancies in its painting and millwork areas.

Part-time and full-time opportunities exist for interested individuals with starting rates based on experience.

After a 90-day probationary period, full-time employees are eligible for all company benefits (medical, dental, vision insurance; paid holidays, vacation, and sick time; retirement plan with a company match; and life insurance.

Apply in person at 210 Miller Street in Knox.





Welders, Fabricators and General Shop Employees

Witherup Fabrication & Erection, Inc.

Witherup Fabrication & Erection, Inc. located in Kennerdell, PA is seeking Welders, Fabricators, and General Shop Employees.

Competitive compensation and benefits opportunity.

Please email your resume to [email protected]

or bring your resume to :

Witherup Fabrication & Erection, Inc.

431 Kennerdell Road

Kennerdell, PA 16374

814 385 6601





Elections/Voter Registration Coordinator

Clarion County Department of Elections

The Clarion County Department of Elections currently has an opening for an Elections/Voter Registration Coordinator.

POSITION: Elections/Voter Registration Coordinator, Non-Exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Department of Elections, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: Starting Rate, $15.00 per hour

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

This is an upper-level clerical position that is responsible for managing and coordinating the various activities related to maintaining updated county-wide voter registration records and performing the associated duties that are required to prepare for the Primary and General Elections each year.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Required Qualifications; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: August 17, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Equipment Mechanic/ Technician

Bobcat of Clarion

Bobcat of Clarion is currently seeking an experienced mechanic to join their team.

This is a full-time position Monday through Friday. Paid holidays and a generous benefits package are available.

Pay will be based on experience and skill level.

For more information, please call Human Resources at (716) 372-4063 x 216 or email [email protected]





Regional Senior Products Agent

Burns and Burns Insurance

Burns and Burns Insurance currently has an opening for a Regional Senior Products Agent.

Job Location: Clarion, PA, 16214, USA

Job Category: Insurance Sales

Job Type: Full-Time

Remote Type: No

Job Description

THERE IS NO CEILING TO YOUR SUCCESS!

Burns and Burns Insurance is looking to better their company by hiring motivated workers who care about their customers. With a family-oriented office environment, Burns and Burns Insurance is searching for a qualified candidate who is ready and willing to learn how to best serve their clients.

Salary: $40,000.00 – $60,000.00 per year

Benefits:

Family-oriented environment/ culture

Vacation and sick time

Paid holidays

401K & profit sharing Health insurance, flexible spending account, group life insurance, long-term disability

Multiple carrier appointments. Unlike captive agents, Burns and Burns represents over 60 carriers, which means they are able to assist their clients with more options to best fit their needs

EEOC

Responsibilities:

New Sales:

Identifies and develops insurance prospects and appropriate markets

Responds to referrals quickly and effectively

Perform cost-benefit and needs analysis of existing/potential customers to meet their needs

Creates and maintains client or prospect lists

Designs insurance plans and recommends coverages to clients

Creates insurance proposals; makes sales presentations to prospective and existing clients on new and renewal business

Completes and submits applications and related documentation to appropriate insurance markets

Prepares, requests, and delivers binders to insureds

Educates clients concerning agency payment expectations and cancellation procedures

Asks for referrals from insureds to help generate new business

Develop a deep knowledge on the differences between a variety of Medicare carriers to ensure that you are placing clients in the plan that best fits their needs

Retention and Continuous Marketing:

Reach out to customer leads through cold calling

Expedite the resolution of customer problems and complaints to maximize satisfaction

Explains coverages and exclusions and documents explanations on automated file for future reference

Develops a book of business that is profitable for both the agency and the carrier

Reviews existing policy coverages, at least annually, to upgrade accounts and remarket, if necessary

Assists service staff to collect client information in preparation of schedules of insurance, summaries, and renewal proposals

Reviews appropriate policy change requests and other account activity

Documents automated file as appropriate. Uses each client contact as an opportunity for coverage review and marketing of need covered

Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships

Accepts and handles any duties/prospects as assigned by agency management

Personal and Organizational Development:

Participates in sales meetings

Identifies training needs with assistance from managers. Develops a personal improvement plan, and take responsibility for learning and improving technical and sales skills regularly

Reads and interprets technical manuals and insurance information from carriers, vendors, publishers, etc

Responsible for passing ALL yearly federal (AHIP) and carrier-specific exams relating to Medicare sales

Continuously improve through feedback

Keep abreast of best practices and promotional trends

Analyze the territory/market’s potential, track sales, and status reports

Coordinate sales effort with team members and other departments

Requirements:

Education: High school diploma

Experience: Insurance experience is a plus.

Life & health license required.

As well as:

Strong time management skills

Attention to detail-job requires being careful about details and completing tasks thoroughly

Integrity – job requires being honest and ethical

Concern for others-job requires being sensitive to others’ needs, feelings, and being helpful on the job

Adaptability – job requires being open to change and to consider variety in the workplace

Initiative – job requires a willingness to take on responsibilities and challenges

Interested individuals may apply by submitting his/or her resume to Bree Daugherty at [email protected]om





Clerical Assistant

Cook Forest Top Hill Cabins

Cook Forest Top Hill Cabins currently has and opening for a Clerical Assistant.

Duties include, but are not limited to, answering phones, handling online and phone reservations, entering accounts receivables and payables in QuickBooks, shipping items, completing monthly reports in Microsoft Excel, filing, balancing check registers, ordering supplies, and scheduling cleaning staff. Other duties as required.

Applicant should be proficient in Microsoft Office (Word and Excel), have good communication skills, and work well with others, basic accounting knowledge is a plus but not required.

The position is Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday part-time 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Position is all year round but reduced hours during December through March each year.

Pay commensurate with experience. The applicant may be subject to drug testing.

If interested, please complete an application in person at Cook Forest Top Hill Cabins office, 2808 Forest Road, Vowinckel, PA 16217. You may also call for additional information: 814-927-6922.

Cook Forest Top Hill Cabins is an equal opportunity employer.

