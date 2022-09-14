2022 BRP Modified Tour Champion Honored During Banquet at Edward Michaels Building

MERCER, Pa. – The final points night ended on Friday, September 9, and the 2022 BRP Modified Tour Champion Erick Rudolph was honored on Saturday, September 10, at Edwards Michaels building on the speedway grounds.

(Pictured above: Erick Rudolph)

Rudolph secured his points title on Friday night with a second-place finish. This was Erick’s fourth BRP Modified Tour Championship, and he picked up the $4,000.00 championship money, championship gift of a personalized fire ring, and accumulated 823 points over the season with wins at Lernerville Speedway, Hummingbird Speedway, Knox Raceway, and Sharon Speedway.

Finishing second in points was Rex King, Jr. with a total of 771 points and one feature win at Expo Speedway. Third place in points was Brad Rapp with a total of 715 points. Chas Wolbert finished fourth in points with 658, and rounding out the top five was Rick Regalski with 637 points.

Special Awards went to:

– Rick Hall Memorial Award – Tyler Willard

– Debbie Oyler Memorial Award – Ray Bliss

– Hard Luck Award – Shawn Kozar

– Milestone Award – Butch and Lisa Rapp

– Rookie of the Year Award sponsored by Russ King Racing – Chas Wolbert

– Rick Ryder Memorial Award – Jim Rasey

– Overall Hard Charger – Chas Wolbert

Chas Wolbert received $1,000.00 for being the Rookie of the Year sponsored by Russ King Racing and was determined by points. Chas finished fourth in points, and the other contender for Rookie of the Year was Mike Kinney who finished seventh in the final point standings.

MadSkins Race Car Bodies/Sunflowers of Sanborn provided $150.00 gift certificates to the following individuals: Rodney Beltz, Ray Bliss, Ayden Cipriano, Mark Frankhouser, Adam Hilton, Rex King, Jr., Erick Rudolph, Tyler Willard, Chas Wolbert, and Brad Rapp.

MadSkins also provided five other prizes at the banquet: Outer Body Kit (Doors, Quarters, Windows & Pillars) and a one-Wing Kit (Deck, Middle Wings & Front Wings)–Dave Murdick; Outer Kit (Doors, Quarters, Windows & Pillars)–Kyle Fink; Bumper Kit–Garrett Krummert; BRP Heavy Nose–Mike Kinney; and a $100.00 Gift Certificate–Rex King, Jr.

GME Mfg. provided bottles of power steering fluid to the top 20 drivers.

Frankland Racing Supplies provided $75.00 gift certificates toward a rebuild for rear-ends for each of the top 20 drivers. Wrisco Aluminum also provided for the top 20 drivers a sheet of aluminum and Big Daddy’s Speedway supply provided $25.00 gift certificates.

The biggest drawing of the day was done by a reverse draw for the drivers with perfect attendance, and taking home the 2023X Bicknell Racing Products Modified Chassis was Erick Rudolph sponsored by Bicknell Racing Products out of St. Catherines, Ontario, Canada. This chassis was valued at $6,985.00.

Rex King, Jr. won a helmet compliment of Racequip for being the next finisher in the drawing.

Racequip also provided a pair of shoes and a pair of gloves to the third and fourth place reverse drawer.

In addition to the $21,660.00 point fund payoff, the following drivers received an additional bonus of $500.00 for perfect attendance from the BRP Modified Tour: Erick Rudolph, Rex King, Jr., Brad Rapp, Chas Wolbert, Tyler Willard, Rick Regalski, Mike Kinney, Mark Frankhouser, Steve Barr, Ray Bliss, Steve Slater, and Rodney Beltz.

Following the 2022 BRP Modified Tour Championship Banquet was the 25th Silver Anniversary Showdown that paid $7,000.00 to the winner and $500.00 to start. This concludes the 2022 BRP Modified Tour season. However, Bicknell Racing Products is back on board for the 2023 season with a 2024X BRP Chassis for a driver that has perfect attendance in 2023.

The BRP Modified Tour racing series is a non-profit organization established to give Big Block Modifieds in the Western Pennsylvania/Eastern Ohio area a chance to compete with one another for a higher purse structure and for a point fund for the scheduled events, started in 1998 by Tim Engles, Lon and Pam Baker, and Randy Myers.

The BRP Modified Tour has had great success at bringing regional cars together at various speedways in Western Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, West Virginia, and Canada.

The following sponsors were thanked for their support of the organization: Bicknell Racing Products, Hoosier Tire Mid-Atlantic, Sunoco Race Fuels/ Bazell Oil, King Brothers, McCool’s Signs and Graphics/Slippery Rock Sportswear, Mad Skins Race Car Bodies/Sunflowers of Sanborn, Big Daddy’s Speed Center, Flynn’s Tire & Auto Centers, Frankland Racing Supply, Hall’s Safety Equipment, McCandless Ford, Moore’s Auto Body, MRO – Motor Racing Outreach/Team Green, Rockhouse Bar and Grill, Russ King Racing, Steve’s Auto Body, Thermo Supply, Competition Carburetion, Eperthener Auto Wrecking, GME Mfg., Racequip Safety Products, Rudolph Snow Plowing, and Wrisco Aluminum.

