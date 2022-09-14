 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, September 14, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Calm wind.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

