Area State Police Participating in ‘Click It or Ticket’ Program
CLARION CO., Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police Troopers will once again be participating in the “Click It or Ticket” traffic enforcement program from Sunday, September 18, through Saturday, September 24.
If a motorist is stopped for a traffic violation and is not wearing a seat belt, the driver will receive two citations – one for the traffic violation and the other for the seat belt violation.
During the “Click It or Ticket” program, Troopers will be adopting a zero-tolerance policy toward any violation of the Commonwealth’s seat belt and child passenger restraint laws. In conjunction with this aggressive enforcement approach, Troopers throughout Troop C will be conducting regulatory checkpoints and child safety seat checkpoints.
By buckling up and using child safety seats properly, you significantly increase your chances of surviving a crash. Pennsylvania law also stipulates that children under the age of 8 must be properly secured in a federally approved child safety seat when riding anywhere in a vehicle.
Children aged 2 years and less must be in a rear facing child seat.
To help parents safely transport children, The Pennsylvania State Police will conduct free child passenger safety seat checks. These check stations serve to reduce the number of improperly installed child safety seats, identify defective seats, detect seats that are affected by recalls from the manufacturer, and also provide an excellent opportunity to have any questions regarding the child passenger safety seat law answered.
These events are not being held to cite individuals for violations but are to help ensure the safety of our young passengers through education.
The Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting child passenger safety seat checks at the following locations:
Clarion County
PSP Clarion’s Child Seat Event
Monday, September 19, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Clarion County Ford
1305 East Main Street, Suite B
Clarion, PA 16214
Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-226-1710
Clearfield County
PSP DuBois’s Child Seat Event
Monday, September 19, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
DuSan Ambulance Building
835 Beaver Drive
DuBois, PA 15801
Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-371-4652
Jefferson County
PSP Punxsutawney’s Child Seat Event
Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Punxsutawney Borough Building
301 East Mahoning Street
(Central Fire Department)
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-938-0510
Elk County
PSP Ridgway’s Child Seat Event
Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Elk County, Ridgway Borough
PennDOT County Office
32 St. Leo Avenue
Ridgway, PA 15853
Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-776-6136
Clearfield County
PSP Clearfield’s Child Seat Event
Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department
6 South Front Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-857-3800
Forest County
PSP Marienville’s Child Seat Event
Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Dollar General Store
41213 Route 66
Marienville, PA 16239
Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-927-5253
McKean County
PSP Lewis Run’s Child Seat Event
Monday, September 19, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Port Allegany Borough Fire Department
65 Maple Street
Port Allegany, PA 16743
Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-368-9230
Troopers will examine all child restraint seats for proper installation, and parents will receive instructions on how to correct any deficiencies.
For more information on car seat safety and to get a list of state police car seat safety inspection locations and dates, click on the “Public Safety” link at www.psp.state.pa.us.
