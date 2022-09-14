Bruce D. Rodgers, 88, of Franklin, passed away at 10:13 A.M. Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station.

Born June 5, 1934 in Cherrytree Twp., he was the son of the late Lloyd D. And Louise Prenatt Rodgers.

Bruce was a 1951 graduate of the former Colestock High School in Titusville.

He was a Veteran of the United States Army and served a tour of duty in Germany in peacetime during the Cold War.

Bruce was of the Christian Faith.

He was employed at Manion Steel Barrel as a Truck Driver for 37.5 years.

On March 7, 1959 he married the former Helen Joan Lamey in Franklin and she survives.

Surviving are three children, David Rodgers and his wife Susan of Polk, Daniel Rodgers and his wife Melissa of Stowe, OH and Donald Rodgers and his wife Tracy of Dempseytown; seven grandchildren, Bryan, Kathryn, Benjmin, Clare, Bradley, Mallory and Grant Rodgers and two great grandchildren, David J. And Liam Rodgers.

Also surviving are two brothers, Donald Rodgers of Florida and Gregory Rodgers of Cherrytree; a sister, Marge Salsgiver of Diamond.

He was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.

Per Bruce’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or services.

He will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

