Clarion Area School Announces Homecoming Court

Wednesday, September 14, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Newspaper (4) (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Area Senior High School has announced its 2022 homecoming court.

(Pictured, left to right, are Homecoming Court members Bailee Verdill, Maddie Watterson, Tyler Bingham, Anna Gribik, Reece Geiger, Abi Frederick, Gary Matus, Adia Needham, Will Clark, and Bri Pierce.)

The homecoming game is scheduled for Friday, October 7, at 7:00 p.m.

Central Clarion will host Moniteau at University Stadium with the crowning taking place at halftime.


